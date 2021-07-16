Girls wrestling, bowling coming to Lakeview

Proposals are made before the board for the programs at one meeting before coming to a vote in another. Lakeview has had a co-op with the city bowling team when bowling wasn't a sanctioned sport. But when the NSAA changed that and Columbus High started its own program, Lakeview bowlers were left without a team.

Where the team will practice and who will lead the team as the first coach are all details that Shadley is beginning to investigate. The school sent out a survey to its students to gauge interest in both programs earlier this summer and received positive feedback. Of course, that doesn't necessarily translate into participation, but at least initially the numbers were there.

"I think we'll be able to field both a boys and girls (bowling) team; that's my hope any way," Shadley said. "As far as a unified team, we'll have to see how that goes and get our special ed director involved in that."

Wrestling anticipates between two and six girls to join the varsity squad and practice at the same time as the boys under the same coaching staff. Lakeview may hire an additional assistant coach, but for the meantime, Bargen will head both programs.

Should the program experience tremendous growth and require its own coach and training times, those are all issues Shadley would enthusiastically tackle.