Glenn Loseke: A half century of service

Columbus American Legion Baseball honored one of its own with the ceremonial first pitch last week during Veteran's Appreciation Night.
Glenn Loseke, a Leigh native who played town team ball in Columbus after four years in the Navy and who coached Columbus Legion baseball for a decade, did the honors. Loseke was a sometimes pitcher back in his day, but at 87 said the arm just isn't quite what it used to be.
But while Loseke's skills may have deteriorated since his heyday, his impact on baseball in the area will be felt for many years to come, even if he rarely considers that fact.
"I don't really know how to answer that," he said about his involvement in Legion baseball for more than 50 years. "I guess I don't think about it too much."
Loseke grew up playing baseball, basketball and vaulting on the track team in his youth in Leigh. He won the Class C state pole vault title his senior season, played for the Leigh town team then shipped off to the Navy from 1953-1957.
He spent a year-and-a-half in Pensacola, Florida, then saw parts of the globe as a signalman on the USS Valley Forge, an aircraft carrier. While in the service he was part of the baseball team for the Valley Forge, competing against teams in Portugal, Canada and back home in Norfolk, Virginia.
When he returned to the area he transitioned into a job working at Curry Brothers, playing for the Columbus baseball town team for two years then coaching it for two more. According to his memory, he and the boys were called the Columbus Merchants back then. Loseke worked for Curry Brothers for almost 30 years until it closed then had a job for the New World Inn for another two decades.
All that time he was the treasurer of the Legion Athletic Committee for 50 years.
It all started when Herb Louis was working with Loseke on purchasing a life insurance policy and talked him into playing for the town team in Columbus. He's been a member of the American Legion Hartman Post 84 for 63 years.
"We won a few but I don't remember exactly how many we won," he said. "But we always had a good time. It was nice entertainment to get off the ship."
Glenn and his wife, Arlene, have been married almost 60 years, have three boys, five grandkids and one great grandchild.
In his decade leading Legion baseball, Loseke took Columbus to state three times, won a few games at state, but, he said, never quite had enough to win the championship.
Regardless, all of his teams on the diamond, whether he was on the field or in the dugout, were a special part of his life that will always have meaning. But as far as being the treasurer for a half century, "well, nobody else volunteered for it," he said with a laugh.
"It was not too hard a job. It didn't pay nothing, but it wasn't hard keeping track of the money."
And many nights, it was more than that. During his tenure he didn't miss a game. Loseke would come out take tickets, often do some umpiring and help out in a myriad of other ways. Add up all the games he's either played, coached, umpired, watched or been in the ballpark for and it's likely a couple thousand.
Brad Hansen just stepped away from his role as director of the Legion Athletic Committee after the 2020 season. He had that role for a decade and appreciated how smoothly things ran thanks to Loseke's guidance.
"You do something like that for all these years, he's provided a lot of stability. His knowledge base is great. He knows a lot of people around the state, and vice versa. Because of him we were able to maintain a high standard of baseball in Columbus," Hansen said. "We always had the bills paid. The Legion didn't have to worry about anything. He took care of things and was really just so reliable."
A modest man who preferred to go about his business out of the spotlight, the phone call to Loseke about making the ceremonial first pitch, he joked, had only to do with his longevity.
"I was quite surprised, but as long as I've been around, I was probably deserving in that sense," he said.
He was most pleased about getting the ball to the catcher even if it wasn't perfect.
"I got it to the catcher, so that was the highlight of the night. I bounced it up there. Arm isn't quite what it used to be," he said. "I can't say if I really got excited or emotional. But it was an honor to do it; not something you get to do every day."
