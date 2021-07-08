Glenn Loseke: A half century of service

Brad Hansen just stepped away from his role as director of the Legion Athletic Committee after the 2020 season. He had that role for a decade and appreciated how smoothly things ran thanks to Loseke's guidance.

"You do something like that for all these years, he's provided a lot of stability. His knowledge base is great. He knows a lot of people around the state, and vice versa. Because of him we were able to maintain a high standard of baseball in Columbus," Hansen said. "We always had the bills paid. The Legion didn't have to worry about anything. He took care of things and was really just so reliable."

A modest man who preferred to go about his business out of the spotlight, the phone call to Loseke about making the ceremonial first pitch, he joked, had only to do with his longevity.

"I was quite surprised, but as long as I've been around, I was probably deserving in that sense," he said.

He was most pleased about getting the ball to the catcher even if it wasn't perfect.

"I got it to the catcher, so that was the highlight of the night. I bounced it up there. Arm isn't quite what it used to be," he said. "I can't say if I really got excited or emotional. But it was an honor to do it; not something you get to do every day."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.