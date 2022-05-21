Golden Child: Zelasney repeats as four-gold winner

OMAHA - The legend of Isaiah Zelasney added another layer on Saturday at the state meet.

Already a four-gold winner last year and the major reason why Osceola boys track and field won its first state championship in 18 years, Zelasney repeated four more golds on Saturday and provided all but 16 and 1/2 points of the Bulldogs 49-point total in a team runner-up finish

The junior blazed to wins in the 200-meter dash and the 400, brought home the anchor leg for a win in the mile relay and had just enough to hold off a challenger in the 100. This time he did it all while donning a cool pair of shades that gave Zelasney a look reminiscent of a movie character.

Although his pair was a different style than those worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the first two "Terminator" movies, maybe it was the combination of the haircut plus the shades that had Zelasney resembling a time-traveling cyborg assassin. At this point, with eight golds in his pocket, perhaps he is more machine than man.

"I got a bad tan line (yesterday), so I decided to do it again today," Zelasney said Saturday just moments after finishing up the mile relay.

Any particular reason he started wearing them the day before?

"No, I just...I don't know," he said with a laugh.

If Zelasney wasn't conscious of how sunglasses in the sun one day might lead to a weird tan line the next, he certainly had other things on his mind. He and senior Adrianna Rodencal of Lincoln Lutheran both won four golds for the second year in a row while two boys won three in Saturday's final session of the four-day state meet.

Hartington Cedar Catholic junior Carson Noecker won the the individual two mile and the two-mile relay on Friday while setting the individual two-mile all class gold. He came back Saturday and crossed the line first in the 1,600.

Riverside's Tony Berger started with a triple jump gold on Friday then added the long jump and the 110 high hurdles 24 hours later.

Zelasney's golds all came on the same day after he qualified first in the 100, 200 and 400 on Friday. His toughest challenge was the 100 where he and sophomore Brody Krusemark of Pender traded the lead three times in the final 50 meters.

Krusemark had it at the halfway point, Zelasney inched ahead, Krusemark responded but Zelasney closed the final 15-20 meters and won by .08. In the mile relay, he overtook Axtell's Calvin Johnson at about 150 meters remaining and gave Osceola a win by .71 seconds. It was the second year in a row he made the pass on the last lap.

"I knew my third leg, if he's coming in first or second, we'd get it," Zelasney said.

Zelasney ran 51.812 to Johnson's 53.705 over the final 400 meters to overcome a gap of 1.18 seconds at the final handoff.

"It feels good to get four again," he said. "There's pressure, obviously, so you have to rely on (last year) and I just wanted to come back and do it again. So, 'Oh you did it once?' Nope, I did it twice this time."

Zelasney's performance was the highlight for Telegram area teams, and for Osceola, but the Bulldogs put together a strong meet by both the boys and girls teams.

Boys medals also went to senior Xavier Blackburn and junior Alexx Winkelman. Blackburn ran alongside Zelasney in the 100 final and was seventh. He also earned his way into the 300 hurdle final and took fifth. Winkelman ran with Zelasney in the 400 final for seventh and scored an eighth-place finish in the 800.

Both were on the mile relay that also had Ryan Pheak. Pheak had the third leg and put Zelasney within striking distance.

Freshmen Janna Roberts and Savanna Boden plus sophomores Fayth Winkelman and Rori Wieseman gave Bulldog fans a preview of what might be in store for the Osceola girls in the upcoming years.

Winkelman and Wieseman ran together in the 200 final, Winkelman also made the 400 final, Roberts picked up a somewhat unexpected medal in the pole vault and all four gave the Osceola a win in the 400 relay, in order, Roberts, Boden, Winkelman and Wieseman on the anchor.

Winkelman was the 200 runner-up and 400 bronze medalist, Wieseman took eighth in the 200 and missed out on the 100 final by .03 and Roberts came in with a district pole vault height of 8 feet, 6 inches and cleared 10 feet for third place.

The North Platte St. Pat's boys and girls both took Class D titles. The boys edged Osceola 53.5-49. The Irish had 10 total medals and two gold to Osceola's four gold and eight total.

The North Platte St. Pat's girls scored 46 team points and were six better than runners-up Sterling. The Irish girls had a win in the mile, four bronze medals and six total. Junior Macy Richardson did much of the work for the Sterling girls. She won the 100 hurdles, the triple jump, was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the long jump.

In addition to the girls mentioned, freshman Melinn Roberts qualified in the shot put - the only Class D girls freshman in the event. The Osceola girls 400 relay set a school record for the third time this season.

"We are extremely excited about this group," coach Luke Ericson said, "and look forward to seeing what they can do next year and in the years to come."

