Golden Girl: Weidner wins eighth state event of career

Weidner finishes with eight total gold medals, 11 medals in all, three straight wins in the 400 and 800, back-to-back championships as part of the 3200 relay, a silver medal in the 1600 relay as a freshman, fifth in the 1600 as a freshman and sixth in the triple jump as a senior.

The only event she failed to medal in at state was the 1600 as a sophomore.

Would she have been a four-time winner in the 400 and 800? Sadly, we'll never know. But betting against her would be a bad idea.

"I really would have liked to have seen what a fourth year would have been like," she said. "But I can't complain about three and being a three-time state champion in two events."

Weidner took the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 19.75 seconds, more than four seconds ahead of the runner-up from Overton. She trailed for more than half of the race then began to overtake the leader on the backstretch near the 200 mark.

She won the 400 in 57.73 seconds, again, facing a challenge from another runner but pulling away over the last 100. She came across the line just .07 short of beating the state and state meet record.