Golden Girl: Weidner wins eighth state event of career

OMAHA - Humphrey Saint Francis senior Allison Weidner had to be nearly perfect this week at the state track and field meet to achieve the lofty goal she set for herself as a freshman.
That goal - 10 or more state medals - became a reality on Wednesday when she was sixth in the triple jump, made the finals in the 400 and was the anchor on the 3200 relay team that won gold.
Her goal already in the bag, it should have been no surprise that Thursday provided not so much a fond farewell but a crescendo to a career that has been historic on the track, the court and the hardwood. Her final day on the track at Burke Stadium delivered wins in the 400 and 800.
Adding to the mystique was a team trophy for the Flyers, thanks in large part to her efforts. Weidner had a hand in all but one point of the team's 34-point total. Sterling won the Class D girls state title with 36 points.
The 1600 relay team of Emma and Hannah Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter and Emma Classen broke a second-place tie with Fullerton in the final event of the meet.
If divided among the relays equally, Weidner accounted for 25.5 of the 34-point total. That sort of dominance leading to a state trophy isn't unheard of. But for it to come from a girl who spends almost all her time on basketball, yeah, that's unique.
"I'm just competitive. I hate to lose," Weidner said when asked for her own explanation. "It's kind of in my family."
Weidner finishes with eight total gold medals, 11 medals in all, three straight wins in the 400 and 800, back-to-back championships as part of the 3200 relay, a silver medal in the 1600 relay as a freshman, fifth in the 1600 as a freshman and sixth in the triple jump as a senior.
The only event she failed to medal in at state was the 1600 as a sophomore.
Would she have been a four-time winner in the 400 and 800? Sadly, we'll never know. But betting against her would be a bad idea.
"I really would have liked to have seen what a fourth year would have been like," she said. "But I can't complain about three and being a three-time state champion in two events."
Weidner took the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 19.75 seconds, more than four seconds ahead of the runner-up from Overton. She trailed for more than half of the race then began to overtake the leader on the backstretch near the 200 mark.
She won the 400 in 57.73 seconds, again, facing a challenge from another runner but pulling away over the last 100. She came across the line just .07 short of beating the state and state meet record.
All of that would have been enough to tie for a team trophy. But the Baumgarts, Hastreiter and Classen then went out and posted their best time of the year - 4:21.13. The Flyers were in the first of two heats and entered with the seventh-best time from districts. Their state time was more than seven seconds better.
Like Hannah Baumgart said Wednesday after gold in the 3200, there's a competitive spirit to the team that has made the Flyers formidable.
"And Allyson is the core of that,' coach Dean Korus said. "She didn't do as well as she would have liked in the triple jump, and that really motivated her for the 400 and the 800. I mean, she came back with a vengeance. But the thing that really got me excited was that girls four-by-400, because we weren't scheduled to do anything."
Each of the four runners had a season-best leg to the race.
"I was hoping. I figured maybe (Wiedner) could win four gold medals, and of the other six events we had coming down here if we could get three or four points, that might be enough," Korus said. "But 34 points and the runner-up? I don't recall that ever happening."
The top of the standings was quite close. The top four were separated by just four points. Every member of the top 10 had more than 20 points.
The 2015 state meet had similar results at the top. Eighth through first all had 30 points or more and were only separated by eight points. Sterling's 34-point total is the lowest for a state champ since Falls City Sacred Heart won it in 2001 with 33.
The Flyer girls were state champions in 2008 and 2006.
