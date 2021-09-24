Golf Committee seeks volunteers for state

Columbus will once again be the site of girls golf in October when the Class C tournament returns to Elks Country Club after Class B has been held in town for the last few seasons.

For more than a decade, local courses have been the site of state golf, starting with Quail Run and girls golf in 2010. A boys state tournament was first held in Columbus in 2018 and that continues to this day as well.

However, local state tournament organizers are in need of more volunteers than normal this year due to a change by the NSAA. The administrative body of Nebraska high school sports is returning to providing scoring officials on the course. Each threesome of girls playing will be assigned a scorer to walk with the group and tabulate the official scorecards. That was eliminated a few years ago due to COVID considerations but is back in play for this fall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That means that an additional 40 volunteers will be required to make the event run smoothly. That includes 33-35 volunteers to be assigned to each playing group and three to four at the scoring table inside the clubhouse.

The tournament regularly needs volunteers as escorts, spotters and other duties. This new requirement by the NSAA will raise the number of volunteers needed to about 60 per day.