Golf: Shamrocks streak into state

Mason Gonka became the fourth different Shamrock to lead the team in scoring and Scotus Central Catholic golf earned a seventh tournament title on Monday at the district meet in Fremont.

The win earns Scotus another trip to the state tournament where the 'Rocks will be looking to win their first team state championship since 1981. Their seven invite wins have been earned in nine tournaments and sets a new school record for tournament wins.

SCC also broke that record last year when it won five times and went on to finish as the Class C runner-up in Kearney. Four of the five members who made that happen last year are still on the team.

Gonka, a sophomore, was on the team but mostly a junior varsity contributor. He's more than earned his spot as a varsity regular this season. Gonka was eighth overall his last time out in Norfolk and this time led Scotus with a round of 78 for the runner-up position behind Fremont Bergan's Brady Davis with a 5-over 71.

Every member of the Scotus lineup made the top 10, even fellow sophomore Patrick Arndt whose 87 was good enough for 10th but not good enough to figure into the team total.

Nick Fleming shot 79 and was third, Nolan Fleming carded an 80 and was sixth and Seth VunCannon put together an 85 and was eighth.

The top three teams and the top 10 players, plus ties, qualified for next week's state tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus. The Scotus win was the fourth in the last five tournaments and sixth in the last seven.

"Mason Gonka played another fantastic round today to finish as the district runner-up," coach Brady Vancura said. "His hard work and dedication to getting better has really paid off for him down the stretch."

The Scotus total of 322 was 27 shots better than runner-up Tekamah-Herman and 37 ahead of Bergan in third. Both will join the Shamrocks next week at Elks.

Of the three district sites that held competition on Monday - the C-4 district in Grand Island was held Tuesday - Scotus had the best total by eight shots. Kearney Catholic, the winner at Valentine, was next best with a 330.

The lowest round of the day was turned in by Mitchell sophomore Cael Peters in Valentine with a 68. Gonka's round tied for sixth-best among all Class C golfers.

"We played pretty well today to have three guys shoot 80 or below on a tough course," Vancura said. "This was the thickest rough that we had played in all year, which made hitting fairways and greens a priority today. Our guys did that well for the most part."

In addition to Tekamah-Herman, Bergan and Kearney Catholic in for state next week, other qualifiers from Monday's rounds included Lincoln Lutheran (340), Yutan (343), Tri-County (352), Milford (352), Hartington Cedar Catholic (355), West Holt (356), Amherst (359) and Mitchell (369).

Three more teams emerged from Grand Island on Tuesday among a field of 15.

"Nick and Nolan played well enough to have some of the better rounds of the day as well," Vancura said. "We didn't finish our rounds great as a team, but we will make that a priority going into the state tournament next week."

Titans and Bulldogs

Area teams Twin River and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family were also in Monday's competition but finished well back of the team leaders and failed to put any players inside the top 10.

The Titans totaled 421 shots and were 10th in the running. The Bulldogs scored 476 and were 14th.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.