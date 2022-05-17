 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Golf: Shamrocks streak into state

  • Updated
  • 0
Scotus Golf

Scotus golfers and coaches come together with their medals, district trophy and team scorecard Monday in Fremont after winning the district title. Sophomore Mason Gonka, second from the right, was the top Shamrock on the day with a 78 and a runner-up performance.

Mason Gonka became the fourth different Shamrock to lead the team in scoring and Scotus Central Catholic golf earned a seventh tournament title on Monday at the district meet in Fremont.

The win earns Scotus another trip to the state tournament where the 'Rocks will be looking to win their first team state championship since 1981. Their seven invite wins have been earned in nine tournaments and sets a new school record for tournament wins.

SCC also broke that record last year when it won five times and went on to finish as the Class C runner-up in Kearney. Four of the five members who made that happen last year are still on the team. 

Gonka, a sophomore, was on the team but mostly a junior varsity contributor. He's more than earned his spot as a varsity regular this season. Gonka was eighth overall his last time out in Norfolk and this time led Scotus with a round of 78 for the runner-up position behind Fremont Bergan's Brady Davis with a 5-over 71.

Every member of the Scotus lineup made the top 10, even fellow sophomore Patrick Arndt whose 87 was good enough for 10th but not good enough to figure into the team total.

People are also reading…

Nick Fleming shot 79 and was third, Nolan Fleming carded an 80 and was sixth and Seth VunCannon put together an 85 and was eighth.

The top three teams and the top 10 players, plus ties, qualified for next week's state tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus. The Scotus win was the fourth in the last five tournaments and sixth in the last seven.

Mason Gonka

Scotus golfer Mason Gonka sends a drive down the fairway in a tournament last month. Gonka led the Shamrocks on Monday in Fremont with a district runner-up performance.

"Mason Gonka played another fantastic round today to finish as the district runner-up," coach Brady Vancura said. "His hard work and dedication to getting better has really paid off for him down the stretch."

The Scotus total of 322 was 27 shots better than runner-up Tekamah-Herman and 37 ahead of Bergan in third. Both will join the Shamrocks next week at Elks.

Of the three district sites that held competition on Monday - the C-4 district in Grand Island was held Tuesday - Scotus had the best total by eight shots. Kearney Catholic, the winner at Valentine, was next best with a 330.

The lowest round of the day was turned in by Mitchell sophomore Cael Peters in Valentine with a 68. Gonka's round tied for sixth-best among all Class C golfers.

"We played pretty well today to have three guys shoot 80 or below on a tough course," Vancura said. "This was the thickest rough that we had played in all year, which made hitting fairways and greens a priority today. Our guys did that well for the most part."

In addition to Tekamah-Herman, Bergan and Kearney Catholic in for state next week, other qualifiers from Monday's rounds included Lincoln Lutheran (340), Yutan (343), Tri-County (352), Milford (352), Hartington Cedar Catholic (355), West Holt (356), Amherst (359) and Mitchell (369).

Three more teams emerged from Grand Island on Tuesday among a field of 15.

"Nick and Nolan played well enough to have some of the better rounds of the day as well," Vancura said. "We didn't finish our rounds great as a team, but we will make that a priority going into the state tournament next week."

Titans and Bulldogs

Area teams Twin River and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family were also in Monday's competition but finished well back of the team leaders and failed to put any players inside the top 10.

The Titans totaled 421 shots and were 10th in the running. The Bulldogs scored 476 and were 14th.

DISTRICT GOLF

LOCATION -- FREMONT

C-2 District Golf

Monday at Fremont Golf Club

Team Standings

  • 1. Scotus 322, 2. Tekamah-Herman 349, 3. Archbishop Bergan 359, 4. Logan View 382, 5. Aquinas Catholic 385, 6. Oakland-Craig 392, 7. Arlington 407, 8. Cedar Bluffs 407, 9. Clarkson/Leigh 415, 10. Twin River 421, 11. North Bend Central 421 12. David City 451, 13. Wisner-Pilger 452, 14. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 476, 15. Madison NTS

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Brady Davis (Bergan) 76
  • 2. Mason Gonka (Scotus) 78
  • 3. Nick Fleming (Scotus) 79
  • 4. Carson Thomsen (Oakland-Craig) 79
  • 5. Brody Rogers (Tekamah-Herman) 80
  • 6. Nolan Fleming (Scotus) 80
  • 7. Jaylin Jakub (Aquinas) 82
  • 8. Kolton Kriete (Logan View) 85
  • 9. Seth VunCannon (Scotus) 85
  • 10. Patrick Arndt (Scotus) 87
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Scotus golf wins fourth invite

Scotus golf wins fourth invite

Scotus Central Catholic sophomore Nick Fleming shot a tournament-best 75 and the Shamrocks put together a team-best 318 for a fourth invite ti…

4 medalists give Scotus home win

4 medalists give Scotus home win

Senior Nolan Fleming posted the only score under 80, three other teammates joined him in the top 15 and Scotus Central Catholic golf raised th…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scotus girls soccer state semifinals vs. Skutt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News