The Columbus boys golf team took part in the District A-4 Tournament on Tuesday with the Discoverers falling short of any tickets to state.

Columbus competed at Benson Park golf course in Omaha where the Discoverers placed fifth as a team with a score of 342. The Discoverers finished 16 strokes short of qualifying for the state championship meet as a team.

The three team qualifying spots went to Lincoln East, Millard North and Norfolk. Lincoln East won the district title with a 293, Millard North shot a 301 and Norfolk finished with a 327.

Columbus’ best chance for a spot at state was Keaton Barnes’ 81. Barnes finished one stroke shy of a top 10 finish as a trio scored 80 in the district meet.

The meet also meant the end of the Discoverer golf careers of Tyson Weber and Nic Kriech. Weber finished with an 84 and Kriech shot an 87.

The final team score spot went to Owen Lawrence as he finished with a 90 for the day.

Columbus’ final golfer was Tyler Arnold who finished as the alternate score for the Discoverers after shooting a 99.

Humphrey St. Francis golf: The Humphrey St. Francis golf team placed second in the District D-2 Monday at the Twin Creek Golf Course.

The Flyers finished with a team score of 368 to claim silver at districts.

Jaden Kosch led St. Francis with an 82 on the day.

Both Andrew and Kegan Hackerott shot a 95. The final team score to be added to the team score went to Tyrel Wegener who shot a 96.

The Flyers’ alternate score was Matthew Brockhaus with a 121.

St. Francis will compete at Lake Maloney Golf Club Tuesday for the Class D title.

Boone Central golf: The Cardinals of Boone Central competed in the District B-2 tournament on Monday in Blair.

The Boone Central boys finished in 10th place as a team with a team score of 424 ending the Cardinals’ season.

Cross County/Osceola golf: The Cross County/Osceola also had their season come to a close on Monday.

The CCO boys placed 10th in the C-1 District tournament with a score of 396.

Twin River golf: The golf team for Twin River competed in their district tournament Tuesday.

The Titans placed 13th as a team with a score of 411 in the C-4 District tournament.

The 13th place finish marked the end of the season for the Titan golfers with no individuals also qualifying for state.