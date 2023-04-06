The Columbus boys golf team competed in the Omaha Westview Golf Triangular Tuesday at Stone Creek with the Discoverers claiming first.

Columbus had four golfers participate finishing with a team score of 332. Omaha Westview had five golfers take part in the event with the top four equaling a team score of 390.

The third team competing was Buena Vista, which only had one golfer take part as Edward Lopez shot 114 on the day.

For Columbus, it was the first time competing at Stone Creek and that was no issue for the Discoverers with three golfers recording new personal bests.

Tyson Weber led Columbus shooting a 74 on the day, Keaton Barnes finished with 79 and Nic Kriech recorded an 89.

The final golfer for Columbus was Owen Lawrence who shot a 90 for the day.

Barnes, Weber and Lawrence all started strong shooting better scores in the front nine. Barnes recorded a 37 through the first nine holes, Weber had 35 and Lawrence finished at 43 after the front nine.

Kriech had a better back nine capping off the day with a 42.

The Columbus boys golf team will be back on the green today, April 6, as the Discoverers compete in the Kearney invite at Meadowlark Hills.

Lakeview boys golf

Lakeview boys golf hosted Schuyler for a dual Tuesday with the Vikings besting the Warriors 176-222 on a frigid day.

"I was really proud of them for standing up through that wind and that cold," Lakeview golf coach Sandy Harrison said. "We did a good job but we still have some scores that need to come down but all in all they played great."

Competing for the Vikings were Maxwell Fremarek, Trevor Sloup, Grayson Vogt, Blake Anderson and Isaac Carstens.

Fremarek led Lakeview in the dual recording a 38, Sloup finished with 45 and Vogt rounded out the top three for the Vikings with a 46. Carstens shot a 47 on the day as Anderson missed the cut for the team score with a 52.

The Lakeview golf team will hit the tees again today, April 6, in the Norris Invite.

Columbus girls tennis

The Discoverer girls tennis team took part in a dual at Grand Island with the Islander girls claiming an 8-1 win over Columbus.

"On varsity, it was extremely windy and cold and our matches were close, but the wind was not in our favor," Columbus tennis coach Kim Leibhart said.

Sage Warner earned the lone Discoverer win of the dual besting Mya Chrisman 8-4 in individual play.

"She played hard and fought through the weather to come out on top," Leibhart said.

Through the other five individual matches, Sydnee Medinger lost 1-8, Sarah Lasso fell 4-8, Taylor Loontjer was defeated 5-8, Sydney Fleeman dropped her match 3-8 and Maggie Luebbe narrowly lost 8-9 and 9-11.

"Maggie Luebbe played great and lost in an extremely close match," Leibhart said.

In the three doubles matches, Medinger and Luebbe lost 2-8, Loontjer and Lasso were defeated 6-8 with the last match having Warner and Fleeman lose 2-6.

Columbus' next meet is a home invite today, April 6, against seven other schools.