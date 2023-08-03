When the 49th Nebraska Women's Amateur Championship started on Monday over 40 golfers from across the state were eyeing gold across two divisions.

Three local golfers competed in the championship event at the Fremont Golf Club in Fremont which finished on Wednesday with one winning gold.

Of the three golfers, Columbus High sophomore Molly Goc finished with the highest placement after taking the top spot of the second flight in the tournament division.

Goc competed in two rounds finishing with a total score of 158 which was better than five other golfers in her flight. She shot an 84 in the first round which included five bogeys and three double-bogeys.

In the second round, Goc would bounce back with a 74 which included four birdies to pull put the 12 stroke victory over Lincoln's Jenna Christensen who took second place. With the first place finish Goc won a purse of $100.

The two other local golfers took part in the championship division were Scotus Central Catholic senior Cecilia Arndt and recent Columbus High graduate Sarah Lasso.

36 golfers total took part in the championship division with those shooting the top 12 scores earning some money. Neither Arndt or Lasso were able to get into the top 12 with Arndt placing 20th after three rounds and Lasso missing the cut after two rounds.

Arndt finished with a score of 250 which was 25 strokes behind Miu Takahashi of Lincoln who took first and $300. Arndt's best day of the event was during the second round where she shot a 79 following an 85 on the first day. She would finish with an 86 in the third round to finish tied with Omaha's Izabella Pesicka.

Lasso's time was cut short in Fremont with her narrowly missing the cut with a 168 after her two rounds. Lasso finished with a +26 overall and shot an 84 during both rounds.