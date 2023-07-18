Youth golfers from around the state took to the tees at Lochland County Club in Hastings for the Nebraska Junior Amateur Championships.

Columbus had five representatives take part including a handful of Scotus Central Catholic golfers. The championships stared on July 10 and ended on July 12 with only one Columbus golfer making it to the third day.

Of the five golfers, Scotus' Cecilia Arndt had the best finish by taking sixth in the 23rd Nebraska Girls' Amateur Championship.

Cecilia finished with a +18 after three rounds and had a flat 78 across the three days to finish with a 234 overall. She finished eight strokes behind champion Julia Karmazin, of Omaha, who finished with a +10 and 226 overall.

Over 30 girls competed with the top 18 advancing to the third and final round. For Cecilia, she was able to shot 40 and 38 on the front and back nine, respectively, on the first day. She then shot 39 on both during the second day to secure her spot in the top 18.

On the final day, Cecilia closed out play by shooting 39 in the front nine and 39 in the back nine.

Of the four boys, Scotus' Patrick Arndt and Nick Fleming led the group but narrowly missed the cut for round three. The two were tied for fourth out of the scores that missed the cut with both shooting a 157 after two rounds.

For Patrick, he shot a 79 on the first day and a 78 during the second day. Fleming also finished with a 79 on day one and 78 on day two.

Bryce Brown was the next local golfer to miss the cut after finishing with a 164. Brown struggled early with an 85 on the first day but was able to bounce back and shoot a 79 on the second day.

The final golfer was Scotus' Mason Gonka who finished with a 168 through two rounds. Gonka shot an 82 and an 86 to wrap up the tournament.