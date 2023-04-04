Columbus High girls tennis defeated rivals Norfolk for its second dual win of the season last Tuesday at Pawnee Park.

Taylor Loontjer and Sarah Lasso combined for a doubles win while also securing singles wins as the Discoverers won 5-4.

The dual came down to sophomore Alyn Estrada-Morales in the sixth and final singles match with the dual even at 4-4. Estrada-Morales defeated Norfolk's Jenna Snitchler 8-6 to secure the Maroon Cup point.

Loontjer and Lasso defeated Kyla Robinson/Snitchler 9-7 for the team's lone doubles win. In singles, Lasso defeated Robinson 8-5 and Lonntjer bested Sailor Cipra 8-2.

Maggie Luebbe won her second singles match of the season after defeating Jayda Christensen 8-6.

The Discoverers' next dual is Tuesday at Grand Island.

Columbus boys golf

Columbus boys golf competed in Thursday's Fremont triangular at Fremont Golf Course. It placed third with a team score of 382. Norfolk won the triangular scoring 328. Fremont finished in second at 344.

Keaton Barnes posted the lowest score with an 88. Tyson Weber shot a 44 back nine to finish with an 18-hole total of 93. Owen Lawrence carded a 98.

Nic Kriech and Noah Degn recorded a 103 and 114, respectively.

After Friday's Grand Island Invite was canceled due to weather, the Discoverers will play Omaha Westview in a dual Tuesday at Stone Creek Golf Course.