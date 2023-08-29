The Columbus boys tennis team kicked off their season on Friday in the Lincoln Northeast Invite.

Columbus finished 1-4 in their five matches with Calben Pelan and Hudson Kloke earning the lone win for the Discoverers in No. 2 doubles play.

The duo finished 1-1 overall on the day by beating York's Eli Nething and Wyatt Gartner 9-7. The two also played against Bellevue East's Jace Taggart and Cyrus Cheshier in an 8-4 loss for the Discoverers.

No. 1 doubles duo Jacob Rother and Carter Goc fell 8-5 to Bellvue East's Cole Holbrook and Kaden Bach.

In singles play, Carter Trebac played in the No. 1 singles spot for Columbus and lost 8-3 to Bellevue East's Brandon Tracy.

Broderick Splittgerber lost 8-0 in the No. 2 singles match against Bellevue East's Elijah Carrera.

The Columbus tennis team's next outing is set for Friday with the Discoverers playing host in the Columbus Home Invite.

Columbus girls golf

The Discoverer girls team continued their 2023 season with the team's first invite.

Columbus finished 12th out of 14 teams at the Kearney High School Invite. The Discoverers shot a 425 as a team. Lincoln Southwest took first with a 308 as a team.

Molly Goc led the Discoverers by shooting a 75 and finishing tied for second out of 72 golfers. Lincoln East's Isabella Elgert took first with a 73 and both Yve Nelson of Lincoln Southwest and Omaha Westside's Sophia Martin tied with Goc by shooting 75.

"A great opening invite for sophomore Molly Goc," Columbus coach Anne Robertson said. "Played terrific golf from tee to green. Great to see her off to a good start."

Columbus' next best finish was Jersey Odgaard who finished with a 110.

"Jersey (Odgaard) struggled with her approach shots and short game. Found herself in the native grass with difficult lies," Robertson said. "Play from the tee was excellent, but will need to regroup and work on iron play over the weekend and during team practice."

The final two Columbus qualifiers for the teams' score were Elizabeth Mowery and Ivy Divis. Mowery finished with a 116 and Divis added 124. The last Discoverer was Reagan Frerichs who shot a 126.

"No doubt each gave their full efforts and never gave up," Robertson said. "Each just had their struggles at times on the course."

Columbus golf will be back in action Today, Aug. 29, at the Lincoln Pius Invite.