Columbus High, Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic girls golf enter the fall season all looking to return to state.

The Discoverers and Shamrocks qualified as teams last season with both teams returning three golfers who competed at state.

While Lakeview graduated its two state qualifiers, the Lady Vikes return two from a team that lost in a district playoff for a team spot at state.

Scotus

The Shamrocks return senior Cecilia Arndt, junior Quinn VunCannon and sophomore Kiya Taylor as they placed third at state.

Arndt leads a young team as she chases her fourth state medal. The junior placed fourth last year after winning the state title as a sophomore. In 2020, Arndt claimed a ninth-place medal.

"She (Arndt) played a lot of tournament golf this summer across the state of Nebraska, women's amateur, match play," Shamrocks head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "Did very well in those tournaments. Did a couple college camps. She's very skilled. I never tell her anything other than to stay focused and play your game. Very coachable young lady."

VunCannon played her first competitive golf season last year as a sophomore. She medaled at districts with a 10th-place score of 99. At state, VunCannon scored a 195 for 37th place.

"Last season was really great for me honestly because it was my first year playing competitive golf and I didn't really have any expectations going into it," VunCannon said. "I really enjoyed the competitive feel and how different it is playing recreationally. The mental aspect was a really good test for me and I felt like I stepped up to the challenge last season."

The junior said she's more prepared entering this season after being uncertain about what competitive golf was going to be like last year.

"Last season I didn't get a lot of work in the summer and I feel that is so important, so this season I'm feeling pretty confident in all the things I've worked on," VunCannon said. "I feel like my reps will show on the course."

VunCannon will be the No. 2 golfer for the Shamrocks after the graduation of Kaelyn Dierman. She said she's been working on her chipping and wedge shots.

"For myself, I would love to make it to state individually. I medaled 10th at districts last year, so I would love to do that again and medal in a higher place," VunCannon said. "As a team, I would love to make it to state obviously. That's kind of the goal every year, but just to be super competitive and go and win some meets."

Taylor gained valuable experience on the Shamrocks last year. The sophomore shot a 111 at districts and a 209 at state, good for 58th.

"Kiya (Taylor) stepped into the varsity role late in the season. I'm sure at first to her it was maybe a little scary. She didn't seem to show any nerves in that first meet she played in," Niedbalski said. "She's got that seasoning under her belt now and hoping that she just continues where she left off last season with some improvement."

Scotus opened the season Monday at the Norfolk Catholic triangular. Arndt led the field with a nine-hole round score of 36. VunCannon and Taylor carded a 48 and 51, respectively.

The team won the triangular with a team score of 188. Battle Creek finished second with a 228 and Norfolk Catholic placed third with a 245.

Kaitlyn Fleming and Kenna Barels competed in the varsity tournament. Fleming finished with a 53 and Barels posted a 59. Ava Sokol led the Shamrock JVs with a 60.

The NSAA Class C Girls State Golf Championship is moving from Elks Country Club to Lake Mahoney Golf Club in North Platte. Niedbalski described what it'll take to get back to state as a team.

"We need that fourth and fifth player. We've got to be competitive. We got to finish. I know we get tired," Niedbalski said. "The girls get tired the last hole or two that they play and all of the sudden instead of bogeying the hole or double bogeying the hole, all of the sudden we take an eight, nine, or 10."

Columbus

The Discoverers graduated state runner-up Sarah Lasso, but they return its second and third golfers along with senior Elizabeth Mowrey after the team placed eighth at state last season.

Molly Goc enters her sophomore season as Columbus' No. 1 golfer. As a freshman, she medaled for the first time at districts with a ninth-place score of 94. In her first state tournament, Goc placed 29th with a two-day score of 182.

"It was a good learning experience. I liked learned a lot from the teammates I went with," Goc said. "Watching Sarah (Lasso), seeing how she progressed and her mentality throughout the rounds and so it was a good learning experience."

Goc stayed in a competitive mindset over the summer competing on the Nebraska Junior Golf tour. She won two tournaments, winning at Beatrice on June 19 and the NJG Tour Championship in a playoff on July 28.

"I changed my swing, so I got to progress that throughout the summer and now I can carry that into my season now," Goc said. "That helped me and just to get competitive rounds moving into the season."

Odgaard completed her first full varsity season last year. After struggling with her game during her sophomore season, Odgaard saved her best tournament at state where she tied for 47th with a 195.

"I definitely got more patient with myself and didn't go so worked up and nervous about stuff that I didn't need to be nervous over," Odgaard said. "I definitely just got more confident with myself."

Odgaard also competed in various tournaments over the summer as she steps up into a bigger role. She said enters this fall a lot more confident.

"I definitely gained a lot of confidence with myself," Odgaard said. "It was definitely very nice because now I know that I'm able to do it and I'm capable. It'll definitely be carried into the season."

Mowrey played a vital role for the Discoverers last season, capping her year with her first state tournament. She battled through a couple tough rounds in Norfolk, but Eickhoff said she believes that experience was valuable heading into this season.

"She (Mowrey) has improved so much over the last four years. Golf is a little tougher for her, but she has really improved in her confidence level and her leadership has really shown through as a senior," Columbus assistant coach Jackie Eickhoff said. "She enjoys the game of golf and she wants to be there. She really pushes herself and she really, really wants to improve. Being able to golf at state and compete against girls that are a little bit higher than where she's at is really important for her."

Competition for the final two varsity spots will extend into the season. The Discoverers played in two triangulars beginning on Thursday in Grand Island.

Ivy Divis and Reagan Frerichs played in the varsity tournament scoring a 60 and 64, respectively. In Monday's Fremont triangular, Frerichs posted a 61 and Divis scored a 65.

The Class A state tournament is moving from Norfolk to Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island. Columbus will compete at the course for the first time at the HAC Tournament on Sept. 29.

"They each have their own individual goals. That's what we really pushed with all of the girls is you need to find a goal and what are you working on this week and for the season and how are you going to get there," Eickhoff said. "Because girls golf is so independent, you really have to focus and let us know how we can help you get there. It's just really focusing on those goals and how you're going to get there and being able to build on all the successes and not get stuck on the bad things."

Lakeview

The Lady Vikes look to use last year's district disappointment as fuel heading into this season after the graduations of state qualifiers Hannah Kitt and Grace Berkeland.

Lakeview returns two golfers who competed at districts in Ali Mueller and Tatiana Henke.

Henke finished four shots back of Berkeland for the final individual state qualifying spot at state. Mueller shot a 111 at districts.

The Lady Vikes will compete in their first competition Friday at the Grand Island Northwest Invite.