For a third straight year Patrick Arndt and Nick Fleming are taking part in the state golf championship for a third straight year.

The two earned spots at state along with the Shamrock golf team in 2021 and 2022 NSAA Class C Boys Golf Championships. The difference in 2023 for the duo is the Shamrocks didn't qualify as a team and they face a new challenge in Class B.

As a team, Scotus had a successful run with Fleming and Arndt over the past two years. In 2021, the Shamrocks finished as state runner-ups and in 2022 they would claim the state title.

With only the two going to state this year, the goal becomes getting them medals.

"The goal for them would be able to secure a medal," Scotus coach Brady Vancura said. "They're both talented enough that it's not an outrageous goal to have."

Fleming was at the forefront the past two seasons medaling twice, placing forth in the state as a freshman in 2021 with a score of 160 following rounds of 79 and 81. In 2022, Fleming tied for third with fellow Shamrock Seth VunCannon. The two tied for third with Fleming shooting 156 overall and 78 in each round.

Arndt had a large jump from his 2021 state outing where he placed 31st overall with a score of 177. He finished with a first round score of 87 and second round score of 90. Arndt would then finish 12 spots higher in 2022.

In 2022, Arndt claimed the 19th spot finishing with a score of 169. He shook off a rough first round where he shot a 90 and shot a 79 on the second day.

Both earned their spot at state on May 15, after the two each finished in the top 10 of the B-2 district meet at River Wilds Golf Course in Blair. Fleming shot an 85 to finish seventh and Arndt tied for 10th with an 86.

The two open play Tuesday in the 2023 Class B Boys Golf Championship from Gering at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

"If they both play really well they both could be in the thick of it on the second day for a chance to win it," Vancura said. "They're both that caliber of player when they're games are on."