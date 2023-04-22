Nick Fleming of Scotus Central Catholic tied for the best score on Thursday in the Shamrocks' home invite.

Fleming tied with Zach Kock of Concordia as both boys shot a 78 overall.

17 teams took part in the Scotus Invite including Lakeview with both teams taking top five spots.

As a team Scotus finished with a score of 346 to take fourth and the Viking golf team claimed fifth with Lakeview shooting 349.

Grand Island Central Catholic recorded the top team score on the day shooting 331.

For Scotus, Fleming finished with 42 through the front nine and 36 on the back nine.

Patrick Arndt took the second spot for the Shamrocks shooting 85 overall with 43 on the first nine and 42 on the last nine. Arndt would finish tied for 12th to medal in the home meet.

The final two Scotus boys to qualify for the team score were Mason Gonka and Carter Nickeson. Gonka shot a 90 finishing with 42 on the front nine and 48 on the back nine.

Nickeson shot a 46 on his first nine holes and finished the day shooting 47 on the final nine shooting 93 overall.

Brayden Fleming did not contribute to the Shamrock team score shooting a 98.

The Lakeview boys would finish with two medalists on Tuesday as Maxwell Fremarek took ninth with 83 and Kurt Schneider tied Arndt for 12th with 85.

Fremarek shot 42 on the back nine and 41 on the back nine with Schneider shooting 42 and 43.

The final two Vikings to make the cut were Trevor Sloup and Blake Anderson. Sloup finished with an 89 after shooting 45 and 44.

Anderson shot a 92 shooting 45 and 47 as Grayson Vogt narrowly missed the cut for the team score shooting a 93.

Both teams are back in action Thursday for Lakeview's home invite. Scotus will also compete at home against Schuyler for a dual.

Lakeview golf at David City Invite

The Lakeview boys golf team was also in action Wednesday as the Vikings competed in the David City Invite.

Of the 10 teams that took part, the Vikings claimed first place in the invite shooting 309.

Fremarek would take first individually shooting 71 for the day.

Schneider would finish with 76 with the final two team score spots going to Vogt and Anderson both shooting 81.

Sloup missed contributing to the team score with an 84.

Lakeview golf at Adams Central Invite

The Viking golf team was in action on Tuesday competing in the Adams Central Invite.

14 teams competed in the event with Lakeview taking fifth shooting 350 as a team. Fremarek finished the event in fourth shooting an 80.

Schneider shot an 85 with Sloup and Anderson taking the final two team score spots. Sloup had a 93 and Anderson shot 92.

Vogt shot a 97 to miss the team score cut.

Lakeview golf at Boone Central Invite

The Lakeview golf team kicked off their busy week taking part in the Boone Central Invite on Monday.

All five Viking golfers medaled in the invite with Fremarek leading Lakeview shooting a 74 to claim first in the event.

Schneider finished with a 78 and Blake Anderson shot an 87.

Both Sloup and Vogt tied for the final team score spot with the two each shooting 90.

Overall, Lakeview had a team score of 329 to claim first in the Boone Central Invite.

Columbus boys golf

The Columbus golf team played host in the Columbus Invite on Thursday.

Golfers from 15 schools had to deal with rain at the beginning of the day with Lincoln Southeast claiming the team title at the end of the day with a score of 306.

The Discoverer boys finished tied for 11th with Lincoln Northeast as the two teams each shot 373 on the day.

Leading the Discoverers was Tyson Weber's 87. Weber finished with 38 on the front nine and 49 on the back nine.

Taking second on the Columbus scorecard was Keaton Barnes. He finished with a 90 after shooting 43 in the front half and 47 in the back half.

Owen Lawrence and Nic Kriech claimed the final two team scores for the Discoverers. Lawrence finished with a 95, shooting 44 and 51. Kriech shot a 48 on the front nine and 53 on the back nine for a 101 total.

Missing the team score cut for Columbus was Carter Sedlacek.

The Discoverers' next out is set for Thursday as Columbus takes part in the Capitol City Invite.