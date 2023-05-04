Nick Fleming of Scotus Central Catholic claimed gold in the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusader Invitational leading the Shamrocks to fifth place as a team Tuesday.

Scotus finished with a team score of 338 to take fifth place out of 16 teams. Claiming the top spot was Kearney Catholic with 308.

Nick took the top spot by two strokes on the day with 72 shots overall. He started with 36 in the front nine and also shot 36 in the back nine.

Patrick Arndt had the second-highest score for Scotus on the day finishing with a score of 77. Arndt shot 37 on the first nine holes and 40 on the final nine.

The third Shamrock to qualify for the team score was Mason Gonka with a 92. He started with a 49 and finished with a 43 in the back nine.

Kaden Backman claimed the final spot on the team score after shooting a 97 starting with 48 in the front nine and 49 in the back nine.

Brayden Fleming narrowly missed the team score cut by shooting a 100 on the day.

The Shamrocks' next outing is set for Saturday in the Centennial Conference Tournament in Columbus.

Columbus golf

The Columbus golf team was also in action on Tuesday with the Discoverers competing in the Lincoln Southwest Boys Golf Invitational.

Columbus placed 15th overall out of 18 teams. The Discoverers finished with a team score of 359, Lincoln East took first with a score of 296.

Tyson Weber finished with the highest score for Columbus on the day after shooting an 84.

Keaton Barnes was close behind Weber finishing with 85 shots on the day.

The final two Discoverers to make the team score cut was Owen Lawrence and Nic Kriech. Lawrence finished with a 97 and Kriech shot a 93.

Tyler Arnold finished as the alternate score for Columbus after narrowly missing the team score after shooting a 98.

Columbus will compete on May 12 for an invitational at Norfolk County Club.