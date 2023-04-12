In Lakeview’s home triangular Monday, Maxwell Fremarek led all golfers on the day shooting 37 for the Vikings and snagging a medal for the team .

Lakeview was joined by Scotus Central Catholic and David City in the triangular with the Shamrocks claiming the top spot as a team shooting 165.

The Vikings finished second as a team as Lakeview shot 171 on the day and David City took third with 187.

Scotus was led by three Shamrocks shooting 39 as Nick Fleming, Patrick Arndt and Mason Gonka all had the second best score of the triangular finishing two strokes behind Fremarek.

The Shamrocks had another tie as Brayden Fleming and Kaden Backman each shot 48 with only one of their scores being used in the team score.

For Lakeview, following Fremarek was Kurt Schneider shooting 41, Trevor Sloup’s 46 and Blake Anderson rounding out the top four for the Vikings finishing with 47.

Isaac Carstens was the final golfer for the Vikings narrowly missing the team score cut shooting 54.

Scotus golf had a quick turnaround returning to action on Tuesday (after print deadline), competing in the Stanton triangular.

The Vikings’ next outing is set for Friday in the Boone Central Invite.

Columbus boys golfThe Columbus boys golf team was in action Monday in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament at Norfolk CC.

Columbus finished ninth as a team with a score of 341. The team at the top of the standings was Lincoln Southeast shooting 293 beating out second place Lincoln Southwest by over 20 strokes.

Leading the Discoverers was Keaton Barnes who shot an 81 on the day. Barnes finished tied for 19th in individual scores along with six other golfers.

Two Columbus golfers were right behind Barnes with Tyson Weber shooting an 82 taking second on the team and Owen Lawrence finishing with an 84.

Nic Kriech wrapped up the final spot in the team score for Columbus with a 94 and Noah Degn finished with 109 as the alternate score.

“All players continue to have troubles on one or two holes that have added additional strokes,” Columbus golf coach Anne Robertson said. “Those occurrences are happening fewer times as we move deeper into the season.”

Columbus’ next time on the greens is set for Thursday as the Discoverers will take part in the Hastings Invite.