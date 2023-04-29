Maxwell Fremarek of Lakeview claimed gold for the Vikings in their home meet at Quail Run Golf Course.

The Vikings also took first as a team Thursday in the Lakeview Invitational. Lakeview posted a team score of 326 to take the top spot.

“It’s our home course, that’s what we should be doing,” Lakeview coach Sandy Harrison said. “I’m glad they came through, they worked hard and it was a tough start for everybody.”

The Shamrocks of Scotus Central Catholic also competed in the invite taking second as a team with a score of 341.

“341 isn’t where we want to see a team score, we’d like to be in the 320s,” Scotus golf coach Brady Vancura said. “We’re still trying to make a lot of improvements and our goal is always to build up for a round at districts.”

On April 20, the teams competed in Scotus’ home invite at Quail Run. Scotus took fourth with a 346 and Lakeview claimed fifth with a 349.

“They got us by three strokes at their invite and I’m glad that we got our score today,” Harrison said.

For the Vikings on Thursday, Fremarek led the charge while shooting a 79 on the day.

“Getting the top spot means a lot because it is our invite and it puts a cherry on top of the invite,” Fremarek said. “We also won as a team which is really good and makes me feel pretty good.”

Fremarek, a senior, has spent a lot of time at Quail Run with the Vikings played in his final invite at the course Thursday.

“It is the last so it means a lot,” Fremarek said. “It was an okay round but pulling out with the win is pretty fun and awesome too.”

Grayson Vogt had the second-best score for the Vikings by shooting an 80. Kurt Schneider finished one stroke behind Vogt as he finished the day with an 81.

The final Viking to make the team score cut was Trevor Sloup shooting an 86. All four Vikings on the team scorecard earned a medal at home.

Missing the cut for Lakeview was Blake Anderson. Anderson finished the day shooting a 91.

For the Shamrocks, Nick Fleming claimed silver edging out Lakeview’s Vogt in a scorecard playoff after also shooting an 80.

“I’ve got to keep working to get the scores a little lower to help the team out more,” Nick said. “I’ve got to believe in myself, keep working hard in practice and lower rounds will come my way.”

Mason Gonka and Patrick Arndt each also medaled for Scotus with Gonka finishing the day with an 83 and Arndt finishing at 86.

“Mason Gonka had a pretty good round compared to where he was last week,” Vancura said.

Gonka finished with a 90 in Scotus’ home invite on April 20.

Brayden Fleming took the final spot for Scotus on the team score after shooting a 92. Brayden was one stroke ahead of Kaden Backman to secure the final spot.

Scotus’ next time on the tees is set for Tuesday with the Shamrocks heading to the Grand Island Central Catholic invite.

“The biggest thing I want to see is the mental competitiveness,” Vancura said. “I feel like some guys lose a couple of shots because they get down on themselves.”

The Vikings will be back in action on May 4, in the Wayne invite.

“We’ve played that course enough to do well,” Harrison said.

Columbus boys golf

The Discoverer golf team was also in action on Thursday for the Gator Invite in Lincoln.

Of the 10 teams that competed in the invite, Columbus claimed fourth place as a team recording a team score of 333.

Claiming first place was North Platte with a team score of 317.

Leading the Discoverers on the day was Keaton Barnes. Barnes medaled for Columbus finishing with the 12th-highest score of the invite after shooting an 80.

Tyson Weber also medaled for Columbus with an 82.

“A few struggles on the green prevented the sub 80 rounds today for both players,” Columbus coach Anne Robertson said. “Both continue to work hard at practice to break 80 within the next couple of events.”

Weber narrowly edged Owen Lawrence for the 15th spot with both boys shooting 82. Lawrence missed the medal because of a scorecard playoff.

“Owen is beginning to show his golf abilities in competition that he has been demonstrating in practice,” Robertson said.

The final Discoverer to make the team score was Nic Kriech shooting an 89.

Columbus’ alternate score was Noah Degn. Degn finished shooting a 98.

The Discoverers’ next outing is set for Tuesday with Columbus traveling to take part in the Lincoln Southwest invite.

“Season is quickly coming to an end, but all players are working hard at practice,” Robertson said.