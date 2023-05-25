Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Kearney Catholic Stars claimed the boys Class C NSAA Golf Championship Wednesday at Elks County Club in Columbus.

Kearney Catholic captured state after two days of competition at Elks. The Stars closed day two with a 23-stroke lead over Grand Island Central Catholic which finished as the runner-up.

“We’re really happy for the kids, they’ve worked super hard and came together as a team,” Kearney Catholic co-head coach Darrell Dunham said. “We knew we had a really good chance if we came out here and played like everybody was capable of playing and I’m happy for them that they made it happen.”

The team title on Wednesday also marked the first boys golf state title in the school’s history.

“I just found out about that today, it’s starting to sink in,” Darrell said. “It’s an honor, we’ve been talking about putting a banner on the wall a lot of the season, that’s mission accomplished.”

After the first day, Kearney Catholic had a team score of 320 and Grand Island Central Catholic had 323. On the second day, the Stars shot a 309 and Grand Island Central Catholic had a score of 329.

Kearney Catholic also claimed the individual state title with sophomore Jackson Dunham finishing three strokes ahead of the field. Jackson is the son of co-head coach Darrell.

“He’s been playing really (well) and has been one of our top performers over the past three weeks,” Darrell said. “He came out and he really focused, he grinded it out and I could not be any more proud of him.”

The sophomore Star is familiar with having his father as a coach.

“It’s so special, my dad’s my best friend,” Jackson said. “This is just another thing that we’re able to add together. He coached my flag football, he coached my little kids basketball team and he’s been my coach forever.”

Jackson led after both days following a 74 on day one and closing out play with a 75 on Wednesday. The sophomore shot a 36 in the front nine finishing pars on the nine holes.

“The team title and my gold put together really just make this the perfect week, perfect golf tournament and everything,” Jackson said. “It was just awesome to be able to come out here and get two gold medals.”

The Star closed out play Wednesday with a 39 in the back nine where he finished with one birdie, four bogeys and four pars.

Jackson had a bit of a scare on the 17th tee after being struck by a ball from another player teeing off. The sophomore closed play on the final two holes with a par on 17 and a bogey on 18.

“I was worried I wasn’t going to finish and then they had a doctor come out and I was worried they weren’t going to let me finish,” Jackson said. “They said I was good to go. I made a par and a bogey and that was all I needed to win and now I have a really good story.”

As a freshman Jackson placed 30th in the state meet.

“I’m just so proud of myself, I proved to myself that I’m capable of improving,” Jackson said. “Coming out here and winning a championship over some really good golfers is great.”

Along with Jackson, two Stars also finished with individual medals as Nash Malone and Landon Edeal each claimed a top 15 medal spot.

“We’re super happy for the boys, they finished strong and played well to earn some individual honors,” Darrell said. “I’m super happy for them.”

Malone finished tied for eight after shooting a 160 across the two days. Edeal had a score of 161 after the second day which placed him with two others at 11th.

Rounding out the team score for the Stars was Tate Redinger with a 164. Quinten Hogeland finished as the alternate score after shooting a 166.

State runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic finished the meet in Columbus with two medalists. Bowdie Fox placed second in the meet with a 152 and Jack Alberts took fifth with a 157.

Finishing ahead of Alberts was Noah Carpenter of Palmyra taking third with a 154 and Cael Peters of Mitchell placing fourth one shot behind Carpenter.

Two players finished tied for sixth with Amherst’s Austin Adelung and Abram Scholting, of Pierce, each shooting a 159.

The two other golfers that placed eighth along with Malone were Samuel Wells, of St. Paul, and Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann each shooting a 160.

Jude Elgert of Yutan and Jaylin Jakub of Aquinas Catholic tied for 11th with Edeal after shooting a 161.

The final two medalists were Jacob Regier and Creighton Friesen of Heartland each shooting 162.