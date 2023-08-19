Softball is back and both Lakeview and Columbus High started their 2023 campaigns away from home.

Lakeview opened its season with an 8-1 win at Grand Island Central Catholic while Columbus was swept in a doubleheader at Lincoln North Star.

For Lakeview, the Lady Vikes knew their seniors would be pivotal to the new season's success. In the season debut, Lakeview's seniors recorded six of the team's 12 hits and added four RBIs.

Leading the bunch for the Lakeview seniors were Ayshia DeLancey and Morgan Finecy. Delancey had three hits in the win while Morgan had a game-high two RBIs.

Along with DeLancey, Emma Finecy also had three hits with the two finishing as the lone Vikes with multiple hits in the game.

In the pitching circle, Cali Bentz continued the strong start to her varsity career by pitching seven innings and striking out 16 batters to start her sophomore season.

Lakeview will continue its season today, Aug. 19, at the Freeman Invite in Lincoln.

For Columbus, the Discoverers played a close game but lost 7-5 after 1-0 in the first and 4-2 in the sixth.

North Star would pull away with the win after scoring three runs in the seventh thanks to a walk-off home run with two outs.

The Discoverers finished with eight hits in the first loss with senior Jordyn Trotta leading the team with two.

Callen Heule earned the start as pitcher for Columbus and pitched the entire 6 and 2/3 innings.

In the second game, North Star made short work of Columbus by pulling out a 12-0 win in three innings.

The Discoverer softball team is also back in action today at the Omaha Westview Quad.

Columbus girls golf

The Discoverer girl's golf team also opened their season by hitting the greens at the Grand Island Triangular.

Columbus squared off against hosting Grand Island and Kearney. The Discoverers took second in the event after shooting a 198 as a team. Kearney finished in the top spot with a score of 173.

For the Discoverers, Molly Goc finished with the top score after shooting a triangular-best 36. Jersey Odgaard had the second-highest score for Columbus with a 45.

The other two golfers who qualified for the team score were Elizabeth Mowrey and Ivy Davis with the two shooting 57 and 60 respectively. Reagan Freichs was the final competitor for Columbus and she finished with a 64.

Columbus will be back in action on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Fremont Triangular.