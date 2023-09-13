The Lady Vikes didn't have the best showing in their home invite on Thursday but bounced back over the weekend.

Lakeview golf competed in the Schuyler Golf Triangular on Monday along with the hosting Warriors and Shelby-Rising City. The Lady Vikes would finish the day with the top spot.

Lakeview finished six strokes ahead of Shelby-Rising City to take the top spot with the Lady Vikes shooting a 244. Host school, Schuyler, finished with a 290.

Along with the top team spot, the Lady Vikes would place at the top for individual scores with Ryann Leibhart having the best score with a 54.

Lakeview's Ali Mueller would also medal by finishing with a 57.

The final two Lakeview golfers were Tatiana Henke and Ellison Berkeland. Henke finished with a 64 and Berkeland shot a 69.

The Lady Vikes will look to keep momentum moving on Thursday against Scotus Central Catholic and Boone Central at their home triangular at 4:30 p.m.

Scotus golf

The Shamrocks were also active on Monday with the team competing in the Blair Invite.

17 teams took part in the invite with Scotus finishing third. Scotus shot a 387 which was behind Bennington shooting a 378 and Elkhorn North finishing with a 339.

"We like this tournament for the fact that we can see how we stack up against some of the larger schools," Scotus coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "River Wilds presents a challenging layout with many hazards mixed in. It's a great environment for improving a player's course management skills."

The Shamrocks were led by senior Cecilia Arndt who took a third place medal after shooting a 79.

Quinn VunCannon was second for the Shamrocks with a 98.

The final two Shamrocks to qualify for the team score were Kaitlyn Fleming and Abby Schumacher with the two shooting a 102 and 108, respectively. Kiya Taylor narrowly missed the team score cut after a 110.

"We had a respectable score and finish in the tournament. The girls knew they left strokes on the course and made some mistakes, but every meet is a learning experience," Niedbalski said. "We get back to practice and work on correcting the mistakes we made. Still trying to find more consistency in scoring from meet to meet."

Scotus also will compete with Lakeview at Boone Central on Thursday.