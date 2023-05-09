The Viking golf team placed second as a team in the Central Conference Tournament on Friday.

Lakeview finished with a score of 316 to take the team silver and York took first after shooting 293.

“At one time we were in fourth place and then the back nine came around for everyone and we ended up in second place,” Lakeview coach Sandy Harrison said. “That was good but you can’t beat York when they come in with a 293.”

Lakeview finished with three medalists in the tournament. Maxwell Fremarek lead the charge and took sixth overall.

“We had never been at that course before,” Harrison said. “It was kind of a challenge, it was a good experience.”

Fremarek finished the day with a score of 76.

Kurt Schneider shot a 78 for ninth place and the final Lakeview medalist was Grayson Vogt after he shot 80.

The final Viking to contribute to the team score was Trevor Sloup with a 82 for the day.

Blake Anderson was short on contributing and finished as the alternate score after shooting an 85.

Friday’s tournament was the last outing for the Vikings until they compete on May 15, in the District B-2 meet at River Wilds Golf Course in Blair.

“This season’s been fantastic,” Harrison said. “They have a lot of camaraderie, they have a lot of cohesiveness, they’re just a bunch of great kids.”

Scotus golf

The Shamrock boys golfed on Monday and Saturday with Nick Fleming winning gold in both events.

On Monday, Nick finished with a 75 at the Norfolk Catholic Invite.

As a team, Scotus took first with a +31 to par.

Patrick Arndt also medaled for the Shamrocks after taking second with a score of 75.

Three other Shamrocks also took home medals with Kaden Backman finishing in third place after shooting 80, and Mason Gonka finishing in 10th place with an 86.

The final Shamrock was Brayden Fleming taking 13th overall and the final medal for Scotus with a score of 90.

Prior to Monday, Scotus took part in the Centennial Conference Tournament on Saturday.

Nick finished with gold after shooting a 69. Arndt was second on the Shamrocks with an 81.

The final two Shamrocks to place in the team score for Scotus were Backman and Gonka. Backman finished with an 89 and Gonka shot a 92.

Brayden shot a 106 to finish as the alternate score for Scotus.

Scotus’ next time on the tees is also in the District B-2 meet on May 15 in Blair.