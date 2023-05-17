The Lakeview golf team completed a season-long goal on Monday claiming a district title and spot at state.

The Vikings were joined by the Scotus Central Catholic golf team in Monday’s B-2 district meet at River Wilds Golf Club in Blair.

Lakeview claimed the top spot of the day after shooting a 342 as a team. Mount Michael Benedictine took second with a 344 and Bennington claimed the final team qualifying spot after shooting a 348.

The Shamrocks finished 10 strokes out of third place and spot at state as a team with a score of 358.

The Class B NSAA Boys Golf Championship is set to start on May 23 and end on May 24 in Gehring at the Monument Shadows Golf Course.

Lakeview golfMaxwell Fremarek finished with the top score for the Vikings after shooting a 79. He finished third overall out of the golfers from 12 teams.

“He always steps up, he’s the leader,” Lakeview golf coach Sandy Harrison said. “He’s their everything and he didn’t have his best day.”

Kurt Schneider finished ninth overall after shooting an 86.

The Vikings also had three golfers competing in districts for the first time helping Lakeview take first. Trevor Sloup finished with an 86, Grayson Vogt shot a 91 and Blake Anderson added a 92 as the alternate score.

“Outstanding as far as I’m concerned,” Harrison said. “They weren’t happy with their scores but I was very proud of them stepping into something that big.”

Lakeview led for most of the day but their lead was eventually cut down but they managed to hold on and claim the top spot.

“We had ups and downs but the ups were when we needed them,” Harrison said. “Everybody worked really hard, it was cold and wet.”

Lakeview practiced on the course in Blair to prepare for districts last week.

“The guys were so grateful,” Harrison said. “I would have hated going to that course not seeing it before.”

The district title stamped the Vikings’ spot in the state tournament as a team for a second straight year.

“It was wonderful,” Harrison said. “I’m so happy for them and am proud of them.”

Scotus golf

Despite narrowly missing out on a state ticket as a team the Shamrocks still punched two individual spots to state.

Both Nick Fleming and Patrick Arndt earned their right to represent the Shamrocks in Gehring.

“That’s what we’ve worked for all year long,” Scotus coach Brady Vancura said. “Golf is the only sport those two do so they live and die by the sport. They put in a lot of work to be able to be successful.”

Nick grabbed the seventh place medal after shooting an 85 to earn his spot at state. He earned the spot despite being sick according to Vancura.

“Nick played probably the most inconsistent golf of the year for himself,” Vancura said. “He didn’t have his A-game and he had to battle through on the last few holes.”

Nick needed two pars on the final two holes to earn his spot in state.

“They weren’t easy holes,” Vancura said. “He had a couple of really good shots to secure his spot at state.”

Arndt tied for the final qualifying spot to head to Gehring with an 86 and tying for 10th.

“He made an eight on the first hole that set himself back at the start but he played steady the rest of the day,” Vancura said. “It was good for him to see the success.”

The three Shamrocks missing the cut for state were Kaden Backman, Brayden Fleming and Mason Gonka.

“All three guys knew were going on the edge in the team race and put a lot of pressure on themselves,” Vancura said. “Maybe that held us back a little bit.”

Backman finished the day with a 91, Brayden shot a 96 and Gonka added a 97 as Scotus’ alternate score.

“It’s always hard for those guys to look back and think about what could have been,” Vancura said. “Those kids all worked their tail off to be able to put us in contention, golf is a crazy sport that all comes down to one day.”