After suffering their first loss of the season Monday, the Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer team bounced back picking up a 6-3 win Tuesday.

The Shamrock girls traveled to Kearney Catholic less than 24 hours after losing to Grand Island Northwest 2-0 at home Monday.

The Scotus defense was tested on both Monday and Tuesday as they entered the week only allowing one goal in the first eight games of the season.

Fortunately for Scotus, its offense was back on track from the games leading into Monday as the Shamrocks scored six goals on Tuesday.

Five of the six goals came from one Shamrock as senior Libbie Brezenski put the ball into the net five times to lead Scotus in the bounce-back win.

The five goals from Brezenski puts her at the top of Scotus’ scoring list for the season with Izzie Kadavy sitting at 10 goals.

Freshman Kayla Hoffman scored the other goal from the Shamrocks. The score for Hoffman marked her first varsity goal.

Mia Fehringer would add an assist in the win to mark her first in her freshman campaign.

Scotus’ comeback was evident from the start of the match as the Shamrocks led 4-0 at the half.

Kearney Catholic would have a small bounce back of their own in the second half as the Star outscored the Shamrocks 3-2.

Scoring for Kearney Catholic were Claire Kluthe and Jenna Kruse. Kluthe would finish the match with two scores.

The three goals from the Stars were the most Scotus has allowed in an outing this season and doubled their season total to this point.

Luckily for the Shamrocks, the first four goals in the opening half were enough but Scotus still netted two more goals for the extra cushion in the win.

Kearney Catholic was frequent with their attacks as senior goalie Faith Weber had a busy day recording 11 saves.

The win improves Scotus to 9-1 on the season.

The Shamrock girls will look to add another win as their next match is set for Monday with Scotus scheduled to host 5-4 Millard North.

Scotus boys soccer

The Shamrock boys are no longer perfect following a tight 2-1 loss at Kearney Catholic Tuesday.

Kearney Catholic entered play Tuesday at 1-4 as the Shamrocks sat at 7-1. In the end, records didn’t matter as the two teams battled throughout the match.

The Shamrocks and Stars were knotted up at 0-0 at the half with neither team’s offense able to strike.

The offense picked up a bit in the second half as Kearney Catholic outscored Scotus 2-1 to seal the win.

Scotus’ loss followed Monday’s 1-0 overtime win against Grand Island Northwest for the Shamrocks.

The Shamrocks now sit at 7-1 on the season as they will look to bounce back on Friday against visiting St. Albert Catholic (Iowa).

Scotus boys golf

The Scotus golf team picked up its second triangular win of the week Tuesday in the Stanton Triangular following Monday’s Lakeview Triangular win.

In the Stanton Triangular Scotus finished with a team score of 172 beating second place Battle Creek by 14 strokes as hosting Stanton shot 197 on the day.

Leading Scotus was Nick Fleming. Nick shot 39 on the day leading all golfers in the event.

Following Nick was Patrick Arndt with 41 as the Shamrock finished second in individual scores.

Along with the two best scores of the event Mason Gonka and Brayden Fleming. The two finished with 46 for the day as they tied for fifth out of all golfers.

Narrowly missing the cut for Scotus was Kaden Beckman who shot a 47.

Scotus will look to carry the momentum from their two triangular wins of the week to today, April 13, as the Shamrocks compete in the York Invite.