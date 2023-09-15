Columbus High sophomore Molly Goc claimed another medal on Wednesday as the Discoverers competed in the Norfolk Invite at Norfolk Country Club.

Goc carded an 80 thanks to 11 pars to tie for eighth place. She finished the tournament with six bogeys and one double bogey as the sophomore finished just three strokes back of bronze. Lincoln Southwest's Eden Larson won the gold with an even-par 72.

As a team, the Discoverers finished eighth with a score of 401. Jersey Odgaard ended the tournament tied for 30th with a score of 97. The junior finished with two pars.

Ivy Divis and Elizabeth Mowry tied for 49th scoring 112. Divis bogeyed two holes and Mowry finished the day with four bogeys. Reagan Frerichs carded a 121, good for 59th. She ended the tournament with one bogey.

"Saw improvements from all players, especially from the tee," Discoverers head coach Anne Robertson said. "Will continue to work on short game at practice to bring score down."

The Discoverers return to action on Thursday at the Lincoln East Invite at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln.