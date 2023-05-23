After one day of the NSAA Class B Golf Championship, Scotus Central Catholic junior Patrick Arndt sits in a position to medal at state for the first time.

Arndt competed in the Class C state meet in 2021 and 2022 finishing 31st and 19th respectively.

On Tuesday, Arndt finished tied for eighth with six others at 74 in Gering at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

"He lived in the fairway, he was in the play all day, he gave himself a ton of chances to get birdies," Scotus coach Brady Vancura said. "It was probably the best overall round he's played all year. It was just consistent from start to finish."

The junior Shamrock opened play on the back nine holes where he shot a 37. Arndt recorded a birdie, two bogeys and hit pars on six holes.

In the front nine, Arndt also shot a 37 with three birdies, three bogeys and three pars.

"Patrick (Arndt) was never in trouble, he's going to tell you that he made one bad swing that cost him two or three strokes on No. 3," Vancura said.

Arndt sits two strokes behind from being tied for third with Ryan Seevers of York and Treyton Baehr of Beatrice tied for first at 70.

The other Shamrock competing in Gering Tuesday was junior Nick Fleming. The junior medaled in 2021 and 2022 at state.

Fleming finished tied for 14th with Elijah Jensen of York after shooting a 75. He also started in the back nine hitting pars on 10 and 11 before shooting a seven on the No. 12 hole. The junior closed out the back nine with a 39.

"Nick (Fleming) didn't hit it great all day, he's got to trust some of his wedges, he only made one putt outside of eight feet today," Vancura said. "He put himself in position to score but he just needs a few more putts to drop."

In the front nine, Fleming shot a 36 that included two birdies, two bogeys and five pars.

The two Shamrocks will look to close strong and earn state medals on Wednesday in Gering.

"If they play the same that they played today (Tuesday), they're going to leave with a medal," Vancura said. "Do we want to try to take some risks and vault up the leader board and give ourselves a chance to win it or are we going to be content with a medal? That's a decision we have to make going into tomorrow (Wednesday)."

With both Shamrocks competing at state in previous years, the duo will look to use the experience to their advantage.

"I think it's huge, I woke up and didn't sense a single ounce of nervousness," Vancura said. "Both of them were very calm, very relaxed and you could tell both of them had done this before. I think that helps them a lot."

Lakeview

The Viking boys qualified for state as a team and took five golfers to Gering to compete in the Class B state meet.

After one day, Lakeview sits tied for sixth as a team with Bennington. The two teams each closed out play on Tuesday with a team score of 326.

"We had some really good times and we had a few that will get better," Lakeview coach Sandy Harrison said. "I think as a team we did alright and I think they'll come out and play better tomorrow (Wednesday) and I think we can get to third place."

Kurt Schneider leads the way for the Vikings after the first day with a score of 77 and tied for 18th. He finished with a 40 in the front nine and 37 in the back nine.

"He's the smooth one," Harrison said. "He plays about as steady as he can."

One shot behind Schneider is freshman Grayson Vogt. Vogt finished Tuesday tied for 20th with a 78 after shooting 41 in the front nine and 37 in the back nine.

"He did a great job," Harrison said. "He had a few rough spots but he came back and got ahold of them."

Maxwell Fremarek had the third-best score of the day for Lakeview. The senior finished with an 80 and tied for 27th after shooting 41 in the front and 39 in the back nine.

"Max (Fremarek) got off to a bad start and he just didn't let himself let it go," Harrison said. "That was all that was about, he'll come back, I'm not worried about that."

The final team score spot of the first day went to Trevor Sloup. He closed Tuesday with a 91. The 91 has him tied for 65.

Blake Anderson finished as the alternate score for the Vikings after a 99 outing which tied him for 70th.

The Vikings will look to move up the team score ladder and earn some individual medals on Wednesday in Gering.

"They all know they can play better and that's what they're wanting to do," Harrison said. "I'm just expecting everyone to improve and the top three to come down a few strokes without a problem."

Class C

Aquinas' Jaylin Jakub was the lone representative in the Class C state golf championship.

Jakub competed in a field of 91 at Elks County Club in Columbus during the first day of the state meet Tuesday. The Aquinas senior closed out the first day of play with a score of 77.

The 77 for Jakub tied him for second with Bowdie Fox of Grand Island and Abram Scholting of Pierce. Leading the pack of golfers after the first day is Jackson Dunham of Kearney Catholic. Dunham sits three strokes ahead of second with a 74.

For Jakub, he shot his 77 with a 38 in the front nine and 39 in the back nine. The Aquinas senior finished the day with birdies on No. 3, No. 7 and No. 13. He would bogey on seven holes and hit par on eight holes.

The Aquinas senior currently sits with a four-stroke cushion of medaling as four golfers sit tied for ninth at 80.

Jakub will look to close strong and secure a medal on the final day of the state meet Wednesday.

Class D

Ninety-six golfers took part in the Class D state championship opening day Tuesday in North Platte at Lake Maloney Golf Course.

Of the 96 golfers, Howells-Dodge had one participant and Humphrey St. Francis made the state meet as a team.

Kellen Fiala was the lone golfer for Howells-Dodge. He finished the first day tied for 20th with an 83.

Fiala shot a 43 in the front nine and 40 in the back nine.

For the Flyers of St. Francis, they placed fifth as a team after Tuesday with a team score of 348 which is 29 shots behind first-place Pender.

Leading the charge for the Flyers was Jaden Kosch's 82. Jaden sits in 14th place as an individual.

Andrew Kosch and Kegan Hackerott tied for 40th with the duo each shooting an 87.

The final team score spot of the first day for the Flyers went to Tyrel Wegener with a 92. He sits at 57 with three other golfers.

Mattew Brockhaus finished the day as the alternate score for the Flyers after finishing tied for 68th with a score of 92.

The Class D state championship is also set to conclude on Wednesday.