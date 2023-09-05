Cecilia Arndt earned another medal early in the 2023 season to kick off her senior year with Scotus Central Catholic.

Arndt finished second in the Grand Island Central Catholic (GICC) after shooting a 78 on Thursday.

The next top two golfers for the Shamrocks were Quinn VunCannon and Kaitlyn Fleming with the two shooting 97 and 115, respectively.

The final two golfers for Scotus were Kiya Taylor with a 119 and Kenna Barels recording a 121. Taylor claimed the final team score on the day.

Overall, Scotus shot a 409 as a team which placed them at fourth out of five teams in the invite.

"Definitely not the score or finish we were hoping for," Scotus coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "Our goal for our first 18-hole invite was to be under 390. Wind was a factor, but everyone played in the same conditions, so we can't use that as an excuse. We struggled around the greens taking entirely too many putts. No consistency from hole to hole."

Broken Bow took the top spot after shooting a 345 on the day. Minden finished with a 377 and Kearney Catholic rounded out the top three after recording a 403.

"We can't be competitive shooting a 409," Niedbalski said. "Broken Bow is the defending Class C state champion and Minden is the defending Class C state runner up. We didn't even come close to challenging either one of them today."

The Shamrocks will look to improve their scores on Sept. 7, in the Lakeview Invite at 9 a.m.

Columbus golf

Molly Goc led the Discoverers again with Columbus High competing in the Grand Island Invite on Friday.

Goc claimed an eighth-place medal after finishing with an 83. Beatrice's Kiera Paquette took first with a 77.

Columbus finished 10th as a team after shooting a 416 overall. Lincoln Southwest took the top spot as a team by finishing with a 317.

For Columbus, Jersey Odgaard, Elizabeth Mowrey, Regan Frerichs, and Ivy Divis all also competed with the four battling for the second spot on the team.

Odgaard shot a 110, Mowrey finished with a 111 and Divis claimed the final spot for the team score with a 112. Frerichs was right behind the trio after finishing with a 113.

The Discoverer girls will look to return to the greens on Thursday with Columbus competing in the Lincoln Southeast Invite at 9 a.m.

Lakeview golf

The Lady Vikes took part in the York Invite on Thursday and finished seventh as a team.

Tatiana Henke had the best finish for Lakeview after placing fifth overall and shooting a 107.

Ali Mueller was second on the team and missed placing by one stroke after recording a 120 on the day.

Lakeview will be back in action on Sept. 7, at home for the Lakeview Invite at 9 a.m.