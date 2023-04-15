The Scotus Central Catholic boys golf team competed in the York Invite on Thursday with the Shamrocks claiming sixth as a team.

Taking first in the Invite out of 20 schools was Norris shooting 317 as Scotus recorded a score of 358 as a team.

Contributing to the team score for the Shamrocks were Nick Fleming, Mason Gonka, Patrick Arndt and Brayden Fleming.

Nick led Scotus recording an 83 on the day with Gonka on his heels for the top spot on the team shooting an 86. Nick finished with the 15th highest score in the invite.

The two both had 41 through the front nine before Nick closed with a 42 and Gonka finished with a 45 on the back nine.

Arndt and Brayden were both in the 90s with Arndt finishing with 91 and Brayden having 98 on the day. Arndt finished with 47 in the front nine and 44 on the back nine as Brayden started with 50 in the front nine and closed with 48 in the back half of the course.

Not contributing to the team score for Scotus was Kaden Backman. Backman shot a 103.

Scotus' next time hitting the tees is set for Monday as Schuyler will visit for dual play.

Columbus boys golf

The Discoverers were also in action on the greens Thursday with the Columbus boys competing in the Hastings Invite.

Columbus claimed sixth in the team score as the Discoverers shot 358 on the day as a team. Claiming first in the invite was Kearney shooting 316. A total of nine teams took part in the event.

Keaton Barnes led Columbus shooting 86 on the day which placed him tied for 14th out of all golfers on the day.

Barnes narrowly finished with the top spot for the Discoverers as Tyson Weber and Nic Kriech each shot an 87.

The final Columbus golfer to qualify for the team score was Owen Lawrence as he shot a 98 on the day.

Not contributing for Columbus was Noah Degn with 119.

The Discoverers' next competition is set for April 20, as they host a home invite.