Scotus junior Nick Fleming closed out his third varsity golf season with a third state medal.

The junior Shamrock earned the sixth-place medal in Gering on Wednesday during the boys Class B NSAA Golf Championship at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

“Nick (Fleming) works his butt off to get better and this is his pride, his passion and what he loves to do,” Scotus coach Brady Vancura said. “He’s earned it, he deserves it and he’s just claiming what’s rightfully his at this point.”

Fleming opened the day tied for 14th at three over par. The junior would battle back on day two leaping all the way to sixth place finishing at five over par with a score of 149.

Fleming was able to close the gap thanks to improved back nine scores. On Tuesday Fleming finished with a 39 in the back nine and on Wednesday he shot a 37 in the front and back nine finishing with three birdies on the second day.

The sixth-place finish adds a third state golf medal to his collection after he placed third in 2021 and fourth in 2022.

Fleming finished five shots behind state champion Treyton Baehr, of Beatrice, who shot a 144 and edged out Travis Tilford, of Norris, on the second hole of the play-off.

The Scotus junior will look to medal again as a senior in 2024.

“He’s put himself in position three years in a row where he’s been close,” Vancura said. “It’s going to give him comfort, he’s not going to be worried about where he’s going to finish, he’s just going to go try and play his best golf.”

The other Shamrock competing in Gering was junior Patrick Ardnt.

Arndt fell one stroke shy of a state medal. The junior finished the two-day competition with a score of 155 and tied for 16th place.

“It’s still an overall good week for him, obviously you want to come away with a medal but he did a lot of good things,” Vancura said. “He battled, he gave himself a shot, there were times he could have gotten frustrated and given up but he kept battling.”

For Arndt, the 16th-place finish marked his third year of falling short of a state medal. In 2021 he finished in 31st place and in 2022 he placed 19th.

Along with Fleming, Arndt will look to return to state next year as a senior where he will seek his first state medal.

“I think that’s only going to push him to work harder,” Vancura said. “He’s a really good player and has a really good attitude towards the game, he’s one of those players that we can tweak a couple of things and that will really help in getting in contention.”

LakeviewThe Viking boys took five boys to Gering and claimed fifth as a team in the state meet.

“They played better but it wasn’t enough to make up for Tuesday,” Lakeview coach Sandy Harrison said. “They worked very hard, we kept going from fourth place to eighth place and we ended fifth and I’m happy with that.”

Lakeview finished the two-day competition with a team score of 653. York ended the trip to Gering with the team state title after shooting a 593.

Unfortunately for Lakeview, none of the Vikings were able to secure a medal.

“Some of them came out trying to do better and it’s better sometimes when you relax,” Harrison said.

Freshman Grayson Vogt was the closest to medaling for the Vikings as he finished four strokes behind a top-15 spot. Vogt placed 21st overall with a score of 158.

Senior Maxwell Fremarek had the second-best score for the Vikings after shooting a 161 over the two-day span to place 28th.

“He got into trouble on No. 1, he did find the trees a couple of times,” Harrison said. “He got down too far and couldn’t fight his way back, but he works hard all time.”

The trip to Gering marked the end of Fremarek’s golf career with Lakeview.

“He has matured and become such a better athlete and golfer by far from what he was three years ago,” Harrison said.

The final two team score spots went to Kurt Schneider and Trevor Sloup. Schneider finished in 29th place with a 162 and Sloup finished in 50th place after shooting a 172.

Blake Anderson finished as the alternate score for Lakeview after shooting a 184 and finishing in 68th place.

Fremarek the lone golfer not returning for Lakeview.

“I think it’s great,” Harrison said. “What a start, state will be a little more comfortable for everybody next year.”

Class CJaylin Jakub closed play with a state medal for the Aquinas golf team after an 11th-place finish.

Jakub ended up shooting a 161 over the two-day span at Elks County Club in Columbus to secure his state medal.

Kearney Catholic swept both first-place finishes as Jackson Dunham shot a 149 to take the top spot. The Stars also finished first as a team with a score of 629.

Class DThe Humphrey Saint Francis Flyers closed out their season on Wednesday with a fourth-place finish as a team in the 2023 Class D state meet with a score of 687. Pender finished as the state champion after shooting 641.

Jaden Kosch led the Flyers with a 157 over the two days in North Platte at Lake Maloney Golf Course. Jaden finished as the lone medalist for St. Francis after placing sixth.

Taking the top individual spot was Gage Burns of Creighton with a 151.

The final three team spots went to Kegan Hackerott, Andrew Kosch and Matthew Brockhaus. Hackerott finished at 34 with a 174, Andrew took 42nd with a 176 and Brockhaus shot a 182 for 53rd place.

The last Flyer was Tyrel Wegener taking 68th with a 187.

For Howells-Dodge, Kellen Fiala finished three strokes shy of a medal after placing 19th with a 168.