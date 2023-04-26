Scotus Central Catholic’s Mason Gonka led the Shamrocks on Monday in a dual against Schuyler.

The Scotus golf team bested the Warriors 189-195 in a home dual for the Shamrocks. Gonka had the best score for Scotus shooting a 42. He finished with the best score between both schools.

Scotus’ Kaden Backman had the second highest score for the Shamrocks as he finished the day at 45 strokes tied for third overall with Schuyler’s Derrik Sock.

Aiden Kronberg finished with the second best score of the day with 44 to lead the Warriors.

Rounding out the final spot to medal in the dual was Brayden Fleming of Scotus. Fleming finished the day shooting a 49.

The final Shamrock to earn a spot on the team score was Cael Backman. Backman shot a 53 to edge out Carter Nickeson for the fourth spot on Scotus.

Nickeson narrowly missed the cut for Scotus as he finished with a 55 in Monday’s dual.

The final two Warriors to make the cut for Schuyler were Joel Medina and Nathan Colvin. The two would each shoot in the 50s with Medina finishing with 52 and Colvin shooting 54.

Scotus finished with three medalists in the six-stroke victory over Schuyler.

The Shamrock golf team’s next outing is set for Thursday with Scotus taking part in the Lakeview Invite at Quail Run Golf Course.