Scotus Central Catholic senior Cecilia Arndt has led the Shamrocks to many wins in her career while racking up her fair share of golds along the way and Tuesday was no different.

The Shamrocks competed in the Lakeview Triangular Tuesday morning and finished first with a score of 192 as a team.

The hosting Lady Vikes placed third with a 246 and Fullerton took second with a 223.

In the Triangular 15 golfers competed at the varsity level and Arndt was able to finish with another gold after shooting a 37 on the day. Arndt's teammates Quinn VunCannon and Kaitlyn Fleming finished second and third overall after shooting a 50 and 52 respectively.

The final Shamrock to qualify for the team score was Kiya Taylor who shot a 53 and Kenna Barels narrowly missed the team score cut after shooting a 55.

Lakeview was led by Ali Mueller with a 58 and Tatianna Henke shooting a 60. Ryann Liebhart and Ellison Berkeland were the other two to qualify for the team score after shooting a 63 and 65 respectively. The final Lady Vike was Quinn Loseke who shot a 68.

Both teams are set to compete today, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. with Scotus taking part in the GICC Invite and Lakeview competing in the York Invite.

Columbus golf

The Discoverers also were in action on Tuesday with the Columbus girls golf team taking part in the Lincoln Pius X Invite.

Columbus finished ninth out of 16 teams with a score of 393. Lincoln Southwest finished first with a 297.

Molly Goc led Columbus with a 79 and earned a medal after finishing 11th. Lincoln Southwest's Eden Larson took gold with a 68.

Jersey Odgaard finished second on Columbus after shooting a 99. The final two team score spots went to Elizabeth Mowrey and Reagan Frerichs who shot a 107 and 108 respectively. The final Columbus golfer was Ivy Divis with a 123.

Columbus golf will be back on the greens Friday with the Discoverers competing in the Grand Island Invite.