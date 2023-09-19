Scotus Central Catholic golf continued its strong 2023 season on Saturday with a near-school-record performance.

The Shamrock girls tied the school record for the score on an 18-hole outing after shooting a 351 at the Boone Central Invite.

The Shamrocks came close to the record on Sept. 7, in the Lakeview Invite after shooting a 354.

With the school record tie, Scotus placed first out of 13 teams that took part. West Holt shot a 386 for second and Wayne rounded out the top three after finishing with a 391.

We lost to West Holt at last Saturday's (Sept. 9,) Pierce Invite by three strokes," Scotus coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "I informed the team we would see them again at the Boone Central Invite and challenged them to play smarter and with more confidence."

Scotus was led by Cecilia Arndt who shot an 80 which was good enough for the top spot at the invite.

Quinn VunCannon was the next best finisher for Scotus with her taking fifth overall. VunCannon ended up finishing with an 86.

Kiya Taylor and Kaitlyn Fleming were the final two golfers to qualifiers for the team score with the two also medaling. Taylor finished a 92 and placed 11th while Fleming was one stroke behind for 12th.

Abby Schumacher was the final Shamrock golfer and finished with a 101.

Taylor, Fleming and Schumacher all had personal bests on the day.

"We have spent a lot of time working on our ups and downs around the greens and watching them, that extra practice time seems to have paid off," Niedbalski said. "It was a total team effort today."

Scotus golf's next outing is set for today, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. for the Fullerton Invite.