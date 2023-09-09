The Scotus Central Catholic girls golf team struggled on Aug. 31 but came back to dominate the Lakeview Invite Thursday.

The Shamrocks had five medalists at their home course and the hosting Lady Vikes finished with one.

"That was something we had been striving for," Scotus coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "I knew they all could medal, I told them 'play your game, don't let anything bother you and keep your composure,' it was a much better performance today from the ladies."

11 schools competed in the Vikes' home invite but Scotus reigned supreme after placing at the top. Scotus finished with a 354 which was 86 strokes ahead of Grand Island Northwest who placed second with a 440.

"I knew we could win this tournament but I didn't know we'd win by 86 strokes," Niedbalski said. "The 354 is three strokes off from tying a school record."

The big day came after a disappointing performance for Scotus in the Grand Island Central Catholic Invite where the Shamrocks shot a 409.

"I was not happy with the 409 we shot last week, I didn't think we gave a good challenge there and I know we're a better team than a 409," Niedbalski said. "A couple of my girls ran into some trouble today but they rallied around that."

Scotus was led by a surprise player with Quinn VunCannon having the best score for the bunch.

"We knew she could do it and she put it all together today," Niedbalski said.

VunCannon finished with a 77 which was good for silver among the nearly 50 girls competing.

"My short game was working today, I didn't have any three putts and I chipped in for birdie twice," VunCannon said. "I was good with my wedges and those things make all of the difference."

Heading into the day, VunCannon says she has not broken 90 let alone 80.

"Careering is obviously going to feel really great," VunCannon said. "Everything kind of came together today, our team shot really well and I shot really well which is a great feeling."

Right behind VunCannon was senior Cecilia Arndt who placed third overall with a 78. Taking the top spot was Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove with a 73.

Kiya Taylor and Kaitlyn Fleming were the next highest Shamrocks finishing fifth and sixth, respectively. Taylor shot a 98 and Fleming finished with a 101.

The final Shamrock placed 14th overall and didn't qualify for the team score after shooting a 112.

"I like that girls responded, they didn't react to what I asked them to do and they had confidence and they were focused," Niedbalski said. "That's the way we have to be the rest of the season."

The Shamrocks will be back in action today, Sept. 9, at the Pierce Invite at Evergreen Hill in Battle Creek starting at 9 a.m.

"A couple of the girls went up there last weekend and played the course and they felt very comfortable on it," Niedbalski said. "That's a definite positive and I hope we can shoot in the 370s."

Lakeview placed fourth as a team in the home invite with Tatiana Henke leading the charge.

The Lady Vikes finished with a 467 as a team and showed their steady improvement through the season to this point.

"I'm excited that we could compete at our home and I'm excited that we could come away with a medal," Lakeview coach Drew Ahlers said. "A lot of good things happened today with our young girls and improvements in all of our girls which is awesome to see."

Henke shot a 107 to finish 10th overall to earn a medal.

"It feels really good but I think I could have done better," Henke said. "Considering I got a medal I want to keep a positive attitude going on and remember to do that."

Lakeview had both Ali Mueller and Ryann Liebhart narrowly miss out on medaling with the duo shooting a 114 each.

Elli Berkeland was the final Lady Vike to contribute to the team score by adding a 132.

Lakeview will also compete in the Pierce Invite with Scotus.

"I like where the team is at, they've been putting in a lot of hard work," Ahlers said. "I think we're finally seeing growth and now we get to keep growing."

Columbus golf

The Columbus High girls competed alongside 11 other schools in the Lincoln Southeast Invitational on Thursday and placed 12th as a team.

The Discoverers shot a 404 as a team with Molly Goc being the only Columbus girl to medal.

"The course was a challenge along with the competition," Columbus coach Anne Robertson said. "All players had troubles at times throughout their rounds, especially on the back nine. The team needs to continue to work to eliminate mistakes that are costly on scorecards."

Goc placed 15th after shooting an 84 on the day.

Jersey Odgaard escaped triple digits after shooting a 99 which was second-best on the team.

The two final team score spots went to Elizabeth Mowrey and Ivy Divis. Mowrey finished with a 110 and Divis shot a 111.

The final Discoverer golfer was Reagan Frerichs with a 119.

The Discoverers will be back on the course Wednesday for the Norfolk Invite.