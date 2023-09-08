Cecilia Arndt has been one of the most accomplished golfers in Scotus Central Catholic's history from winning at state to leading her team to a state medal.

In her first three years of high school, Arndt has medaled as an individual three times at the state meet which includes a ninth place finish as a freshman, gold as a sophomore and fourth last season.

"I really attribute the success to hard work, having a great team and a great coach," Arndt said. "They let me put myself out there and let me figure out how to win and learn to do the best things to put me in the best positions."

While at Scotus she has been able to hone her craft since first getting into the sport at a young age along with her twin brother Patrick.

"My dad always loved golf and I think he had a golf club in our hands since we were about toddlers," Arndt said. "My twin brother and I have pretty much grown up playing golf and have always loved the game."

Arndt sees starting at young age as an advantage for her.

"It really helps to develop a lot of your game over a long period of time," Arndt said.

With being an accomplished golfer in her time at Scotus Arndt doesn't allow any internal or external pressure bother her on the course.

"It adds a little pressure but I kind of tend to roll with the punches," Arndt said. "It doesn't really affect me that much."

Heading into her senior season she be letting pressure get to her but she knows expectations are high.

"I'm sure there's a lot of people that want me to win again, I mean do too but sometimes the chips kind of fall where they may," Arndt said. "Sometimes it's not a great day, sometimes it's an amazing day it just is what God has planned for us."

Over the summer, Arndt has competed in numerous tournaments and events to continue to improve her game. Arndt considers the competition over the summer to be a crucial way to prepare for the upcoming season.

With the summer tournaments and competition behind her Arndt is able to set some high bars and goals for her upcoming senior season with the Shamrocks.

"I'm looking to break a few more records and win at state again," Arndt said. "I'm also looking forward to playing with a lot of my friends from Scotus and different schools, I've meet so many amazing people along the way and that is one of my favorite things about golf."

While her time representing Scotus on the greens is coming to a close, she still hopes to continue playing the sport of golf after high school. Arndt has received offers from various levels of colleges and is looking for the right fit.

For Arndt golfing in college would bring one goal to the forefront.

"I would love the opportunity to play for a national championship," Arndt said.