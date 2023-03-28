Scotus Central Catholic boys golf begin its spring season Thursday returning three of its five golfers that delivered the school's first state championship since 1981.

Nick Fleming, Patrick Arndt and Mason Gonka will lead the team as juniors as it welcomes two new starting golfers.

After winning the Class C state title a year ago by 31 strokes, the Shamrocks were classified to compete in Class B this spring. It's the first time they'll compete in Class B in four years.

"I think right now we're still trying to mange the expectations a little bit with going to Class B from Class C. Obviously that's going to be a big change for us," Shamrocks head coach Brady Vancura said. "We're still trying to figure out who that fourth and fifth guy is going to be for us. That's going to dictate a lot of how our season goes. I think going to Class B has tamed some of the expectations that maybe would've been in place had we still been in Class C."

Fleming tied for third at state last year for his second state medal in as many years. The junior shot a 160, tying for fourth as a freshman, and 156 last season as a sophomore.

"This is Nick's (Fleming) chance to really break out on the state level. Obviously, everybody in Class C knew who Nick was but I don't know if he's that well-known amongst the bigger schools in the state," Vancura said. "People traditionally kind of look down on the Class C or D athletes and just they can't compete at the Class A or B level, but Nick's shown during the summer that he has the ability to compete with anyone in the state."

Vancura said he believes Fleming has the potential to shoot in the 60s this season and go down as maybe the most decorated golfer in school history. To get there, Vancura said it'll come down to his consistency.

"Last year he would go from a couple rounds in the mid-to-low 70s and then he would have one in the 80s. This year the biggest step he's actually taken, he's just found a little bit more distance in his game. That extra 10-to-15 yards is huge in the game of golf," Vancura said. "He wasn't the longest player as a freshman or sophomore, so he had a good short game. Now that he's added some distance, it's going to give him some more opportunities to make more birdies."

Arndt took a big jump last season as a sophomore. After competing in the state tournament as a freshman shooting a 177 for 31st place, the junior just fell short of an individual medal tying for 19th with a 169. He finished seven strokes back of a medal.

"I think we want to see Patrick (Arndt) stay away from having some of those bad rounds. Even at the state tournament last year, day one was 90 and day two was 79," Vancura said. "It comes back a little bit to the consistency piece. The other day in practice, he shot 33 so he has the ability to go really low if he wants to but we got to manage and eliminate some of the bigger numbers."

Gonka competed at state for the first time last season. He tied for 32nd with a 174.

"We're trying to make a couple swing changes with him just to get some more consistency. I would love for Mason (Gonka) to be in that like 78-to-82 range," Vancura said. "I think that's a really good number. He had a couple rounds last year in the upper 70s, but we've just got to take away those rounds that are closer to 90."

For the opening meet of the season Thursday at Aquinas Catholic, Vancura said freshman Brayden Fleming is going to be the No. 4 golfer for Scotus with junior Kaden Backman competing at the No. 5. Sophomore Carter Nickeson is also in the mix with Vancura saying he was the team's best JV player last season.

"He's (Brayden) got some potential, but if we start to play some of the longer courses ... he's very accurate," Vancura said. "He's got a good short game, but the distance may factor in and just some general inexperience. We hope he can be an 85-to-90 guy consistently for us this year.

"Kaden Backman is a junior. He's one of those players ... I think last year was his first year out for golf. He has days where he can shoot 45 but then the next day, he might be close to 60. He's just got to develop some consistency, but that comes from the fact that he hasn't played a ton of competitive golf."

After the Shamrocks first meet Thursday, they'll head to Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln for the Norris Invite on April 6. While the external expectations aren't there with their jump to Class B, internally Vancura said the team still has goals of being successful.

"I think expectation wise is just keep getting better every day. One of the things we talk about every day is what do you need to do to be prepared for May 15 when we go to Blair and play that district round," Vancura said. "I don't like to place a lot of expectations on each individual tournament because we may be working on something with the swing that week that may not produce a very good number.

"It's learning how to battle weather, battle not having your A-game, those are things we talk about a lot. Making sure you stay mentally focused. You can't take yourself out of a round of golf because you allow it, but you can have your B-game and still find a way to compete and shoot 85 on a bad day. The mental game is kind of where we preach that we've got to be the strongest in."