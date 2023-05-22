For the second straight year, Lakeview boys golf qualified for the NSAA Class B Boys Golf State Championship. After competing in Scottsbluff last season, Lakeview will compete at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Vikings won the District B-2 title on May 15 with a team score of 342. They won by two strokes over Elkhorn Mount Michael as senior Maxwell Fremarek, junior Kurt Schneider and freshman Trevor Sloup placed in the top 10.

"I'm definitely very proud of this team. We got a great bunch of guys," Fremarek said. "They have a bunch of skills and talent which when you put those all together it makes for a really tough team to beat. I feel like we've shown a lot of our work that we've put in and we definitely got rewarded for it."

All five guys have played other sports together so that chemistry has carried over to the golf course. Fremarek described the team as a band of brothers.

"We all just kind of come from the same realm. We all like to play. We love to have fun," Schneider said. "We're not all very serious players when it comes to playing, so we can have fun in practice but when it's time to buckle down we can buckle down or when somebody needs help with something serious, it's no problem to ask a serious question about their swing or ask some of us older guys what we would do. It can be a lot of fun sometimes, but serious when it needs to be."

Fremarek and Schneider competed at the state tournament last year in Scottsbluff. However, the Vikings had to incorporate three new golfers following the graduations of Kolby Blaser, Hayden Johnston and Daniel Carnes.

Stepping into the varsity lineup this year was junior Blake Anderson, Sloup and fellow freshman Grayson Vogt.

"I think it's one of the best five-man of any team. You need a five-man that shoots 80s and low 90s and that's way better than everybody else," Schneider said. "The two freshmen, they're playing with guys that are seniors and they're playing with threes and fours that've been playing golf for four years and they just don't let it affect them at all. They always seem to ring in a good score for the team and that's what's really impressed me the most in how they've responded to the adversity."

Lakeview head coach Sandy Harrison praised the group's cohesion for the team's success. The Vikings won four tournaments this season and finished as the Central Conference runner-up.

It's the first time since 2017-18 that Lakeview qualified the team to state in consecutive years.

"It couldn't happen to a more wonderful bunch of guys. They're just so terrific to work with," Harrison said. "They're hard workers. They're all focused at the game of golf. I couldn't ask for anything more."

Fremarek captained the Vikings this season as the lone senior on the squad. The senior medaled in every tournament this season winning three gold medals. He'll look to repeat as a state medalist after tying for seventh last year.

"My goal is to probably get in that top five," Fremarek said. "Just get a medal from that and to be able to play good and shoot well and just be happy with myself with how I competed."

Schneider said he didn't play well at his first state tournament last year after tying for 33rd. That's fueled him this season as he's solidified himself as the Vikings' No. 2 golfer.

"My goal is to hopefully get in the medal category. I struggled last year," Schneider said. "I think this year I can definitely put two good rounds together and maybe come home with a medal."

Sloup heads to Gering coming off his two best tournaments. The freshman shot an 82 in the conference tournament and 86 at districts, which was good enough for an individual qualifying spot.

"Watching these two (Fremarek and Schneider) as role models has really helped and stories from their freshman year," Sloup said. "It all just comes very slowly."

Vogt is another freshman who's played well despite his youth and inexperience. He posted a 91 at districts after medaling at conference with a score of 80.

"I feel like the two veterans (Fremarek and Schneider) and Blake (Anderson) have really helped me get comfortable in meets where I've been nervous off the tee," Vogt said. "It just really helped calm me down and just get me ready for the tournament."

Anderson competed on the JV team last year. The patience to earn a spot on the varsity squad paid off.

"As the season goes on, you kind of make your tweaks with your swing. You got to stay consistent with yourself. With that, I've stayed at the five-man all year and that's kind of where I seem to kind of place myself this year," Anderson said. "We got two great freshmen (Sloup and Vogt) in front of me and then our two veterans (Fremarek and Schneider) on the team. With that, they've kind of guided me a little bit with my swing and stuff like that."

Fremarek will the be the first Viking to tee off at 9:20 a.m. local time and 10:20 a.m. Central time. He'll begin on hole one while the other four Vikings will start on hole No. 10. Schneider tees off at 9:50 a.m. local time, Sloup at 10 a.m., Vogt at 10:40 a.m. and Anderson at 10:50 a.m.

While the players haven't experienced the course before this week, Harrison knows the course after taking two Lady Vikes to Gering for the girls state tournament in the fall. She said she believes they'll excel at Monument Shadows.

"I've been telling everybody this. The girls did well there. These guys will tear it up because it's a pretty wide-open course," Harrison said. "It's got trees. There's no hidden things and the trees aren't in the way, so they're ready."

The core principles for success for Lakeview stays the same, even with them not seeing the course until this week.

"We're just going to have to be solid off the tee. You're going to have to hit fairways and greens. There's room to miss, but not a whole lot of room to miss and I think that plays well to our strengths very well," Schneider said. "It's a straightforward course. There's going to be a lot of low scores this week, but I think our five against any other five I think we can put up scores just as low."