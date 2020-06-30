Grand Island pitching silences Cornerstone

Pop outs and fly balls were a constant struggle for the Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Group Seniors in a doubleheader loss to Grand Island on Monday.
The visitors took Game 1 6-1 when Cornerstone went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and popped or flied out 10 times.
Columbus was nearly no-hit in Game 2 until Kaden Young homered to left with two outs in the final inning. Cody Zrust almost did the same in the next at bat but flied out just short of the fence in left center. Cornerstone popped or flied out 11 times in the second loss and saw its record fall to 2-3 after evening it up with a sweep of Lexington on Saturday.
"It's frustrating because we don't strike out a lot, the guys put the ball in play a lot, but we just need to try and get it out of the air more and make things happen," coach Cody Schilling said. "From a defensive standpoint, we're right where we want to be, and the pitching is really starting to come around, kind of like what I expected it to be."
GAME 1, Grand Island 6, Cornerstone 1: Home Federal generated the bulk of its offense in second inning when a leadoff error started a frame that also included four runs and four hits. A one-out single with two on made it 1-0 followed by a fielder's choice that failed to get an out, a single to left for a run and another single to left plating two.
Grand Island extended its advantage in the seventh with a leadoff home run then three straight hits and another run. Zrust singled on the first pitch he saw in the bottom half and Sam Kwapnioski drove him home on a double to right field but that was the only offense Cornerstone could muster.
Columbus squandered a leadoff single in the first, went down in order in the second, stranded a leadoff double in the third, left two singles on base in the fourth, left two more on in the fifth and drew a two-out walk in the sixth that never made it past first.
As was the theme of the night, in addition to fly balls, Cornerstone also failed to capitalize on what was a strong pitching performance. Though Alex Ritzdorf was touched up for four runs in the second he went six innings with eight hits, two earned runs, a walk and a strikeout.
Game 2, Grand Island 2, Cornerstone 1: Ace McKinnis lived up to his name, allowing just two Columbus base runners before the seventh inning and striking out three. He and Columbus' Colin Flyr both went seven innings but it was McKinnis with two runs from his offense that came out the victor.
Home Federal scored a run with two singles, a stolen base and a sac fly followed by an RBI ground out in the third. McKinnis did the rest. He retired the first 10 batters he faced, not allowing a base runner until a one-out walk in the fourth.
Still, Columbus had a chance late thanks to Kaden Young's opposite field blast with two down in the seventh. Kwapnioski walked on four pitches in the next at bat then Zrust put together an eight-pitch at-bat that ended on a running catch in deep left field.
Flyr's final line was seven innings, three hits, two earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts.
"You hate to waste those because we don't necessarily get outings like those every time out," Schilling said. "When you do get them, you want to take advantage of them. I thought (Ritzdorf and Flyr) both pitched well enough to win ballgames."
Flyr went just 2 and 2/3 in his last start on June 23 in a loss to Hastings. In that one he allowed seven hits, seven earned runs and walked three.
"When I talked to him afterward, he said (Monday) might have been the best outing he's ever had in terms of throwing strikes and doing what he wanted to do," Schilling said. "It's a good thing to see. I think there's wins out there with the way the pitching staff is starting to come around. It's just a matter of getting the offense going."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
