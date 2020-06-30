Grand Island pitching silences Cornerstone

Grand Island extended its advantage in the seventh with a leadoff home run then three straight hits and another run. Zrust singled on the first pitch he saw in the bottom half and Sam Kwapnioski drove him home on a double to right field but that was the only offense Cornerstone could muster.

Columbus squandered a leadoff single in the first, went down in order in the second, stranded a leadoff double in the third, left two singles on base in the fourth, left two more on in the fifth and drew a two-out walk in the sixth that never made it past first.

As was the theme of the night, in addition to fly balls, Cornerstone also failed to capitalize on what was a strong pitching performance. Though Alex Ritzdorf was touched up for four runs in the second he went six innings with eight hits, two earned runs, a walk and a strikeout.

Game 2, Grand Island 2, Cornerstone 1: Ace McKinnis lived up to his name, allowing just two Columbus base runners before the seventh inning and striking out three. He and Columbus' Colin Flyr both went seven innings but it was McKinnis with two runs from his offense that came out the victor.