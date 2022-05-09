Halvorsen, Borer, Barcel win Central titles; Frenzen collects three medals

Turner Halvorsen, Braxton Borer and Blake Barcel won Central Conference championships for Lakeview track and field while Molly Frenzen collected three individual medals in Friday's Central meet held in Holdrege.

Halvorsen took gold in the 800, Borer hit the line first in the 110 hurdles, Barcel was the champ in the 200 and Frenzen picked up hardware in both hurdle races and the triple jump.

The Lakeview boys won a total of 14 medals and finished in fourth place. The girls earned 10 and were seventh. Both teams were within striking distance of a higher finish.

The boys were eight points back of Grand Island Northwest and Aurora, tied for second. The girls scored 48, Adams Central had 49 and Holdrege had 50.

The Lexington boys took the Central title on a score of 100 while the Northwest girls were the class of the field at 130 points - 58 better than runner-up Lexington.

The Lakeview boys increased their point total by 23 from last year's Central meet where they were also fourth. The girls were 13 points better but also seventh last year.

Halvorsen already had three gold medals in the 800-meter run when he stepped to the line on Friday. The junior won at Wayne on April 5 and came into the Central meet with back-to-back victories in Schuyler and at home.

His best time was last week on his home track in a run of 2 minutes, 1.59 seconds and was more than a second better than any other mark this season. Friday in Holdrege he was more than a half-second ahead of that pace and took gold by nearly three seconds.

He was also fourth in the 400 and the lead leg of the gold medal-winning 1600 relay.

Borer won the 110-meter hurdles at Centennial on April 19 and earned gold last week at home when he came to Holdrege looking for a third win. The junior has a silver and two bronze to go with those two wins. Friday he set a new personal record of 15.65 seconds and was .64 ahead of second place.

Borer was a second off the pace of the leader in the 300 hurdles and settled for a silver medal at 42.27.

Barcel continues to shine in the 200-meter dash with four wins in row and a medal total that has risen to six in the event. Friday she was just .17 away from matching her personal best when she came around the curve and down the front stretch with a time of 26.03 seconds. Her time of 26.03 was .20 better than senior teammate Macy Stock in second place.

Barcel failed to win the 400 for the first time this season despite running a PR time of 1:00.55. She had five gold medals in the event before bronze in Holdrege by .62 behind second and just short by two seconds behind the winner, Reba Mader of Northwest.

Frenzen has finished no worse than fifth in the 100-meter hurdles this year in every race in which she's stayed upright. The once exception was a tumble at Boone Central. In Holdrege she maintained that consistency with another fifth-place medal, this time in a PR of 16.40 seconds. That's .11 better than last week in the prelims.

The junior also set a new best in the 300 on a run of 49.54 - .02 better than at home when she was third. That performance earned her Central sixth place. Frenzen hit the PR trifecta with a top mark of 32 feet, 7.5 inches in the triple jump and was also fifth place. A fourth medal came in the 400 relay when Frenzen ran the third leg and the team came in second.

Other individual multi-medalists included Adam Van Cleave, Landon Ternus and Eli Osten for the boys and Macy Stock for the girls.

Silvers went to Ternus in the shot put and the discus. Van Cleave took third in both the 100 and 200. Osten made a bronze-medal toss in the shot put and was fifth in the discus. Stock was third in the 100.

Lakeview wraps up the regular season on Tuesday at Pawnee Park in the B-4 District Meet hosted by Scotus Central Catholic. Others in attendance besides the two city teams include Arlington, Blair, Boone Central, O'Neill, Pierce, Schuyler, South Sioux City, Wayne and West Point-Beemer.

Field events being at 11 a.m., running events at 2 p.m. and finals at 5 p.m.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.