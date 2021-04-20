Halvorsen hunts down gold at Central City

Sophomore Turner Halvorsen won a pair of gold medals and Lakeview boys track and field earned a total of 16 pieces of hardware on Saturday in Central City. Freshman Blake Barcel won gold in the 200-meter dash and led a Lady Vikes squad that won 10 total medals.

The Lakeview boys scored 86 points and were fourth out of six teams. The girls were also fourth on a 55-point total. Waverly won both team trophies. The Waverly boys scored 177 points and were 79 ahead of Grand Island Northwest. The girls had 181 and were 67 better than Northwest.

Halvorsen was one of five athletes to pick up multiple medals in individual. Landon Ternus and Layne Forney both did it for the boys while Barcel and Stock did so for the girls. Ternus led the way with a three-medal day. His top result was as the runner-up in the 200.

Halvorsen took the top spot in the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 5.79 seconds. He was just a little more than four seconds better than the runner-up from Waverly. In the mile, he crossed the line at 4:53.51 and was more than seven seconds ahead of second place.

Brock Mahoney delivered the Lakeview boys another gold medal when he reached 12 feet on the pole vault and took the title by four inches. He started at 20 feet and successfully cleared five heights before missing all three at 12-6.