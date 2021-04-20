Halvorsen hunts down gold at Central City

Sophomore Turner Halvorsen won a pair of gold medals and Lakeview boys track and field earned a total of 16 pieces of hardware on Saturday in Central City. Freshman Blake Barcel won gold in the 200-meter dash and led a Lady Vikes squad that won 10 total medals.
The Lakeview boys scored 86 points and were fourth out of six teams. The girls were also fourth on a 55-point total. Waverly won both team trophies. The Waverly boys scored 177 points and were 79 ahead of Grand Island Northwest. The girls had 181 and were 67 better than Northwest.
Halvorsen was one of five athletes to pick up multiple medals in individual. Landon Ternus and Layne Forney both did it for the boys while Barcel and Stock did so for the girls. Ternus led the way with a three-medal day. His top result was as the runner-up in the 200.
Halvorsen took the top spot in the 800 in a time of 2 minutes, 5.79 seconds. He was just a little more than four seconds better than the runner-up from Waverly. In the mile, he crossed the line at 4:53.51 and was more than seven seconds ahead of second place.
Brock Mahoney delivered the Lakeview boys another gold medal when he reached 12 feet on the pole vault and took the title by four inches. He started at 20 feet and successfully cleared five heights before missing all three at 12-6.
Ternus hit the line in the 200 at 23.76, edging out teammate Kyler Shortridge in third. He made a throw of 140-11.5 and was fourth in the discus and landed the shot at 47-3 and was also fourth in that event.
Forney was fourth in both the 110 hurdles and the long jump. He came to the line in 16.91 in the hurdles and reached 19-3 in the long jump.
Adam Van Cleave was third in the 100, Kolby Blaser took fourth in the 300 hurdles and Xavier Kadous was fifth in the high jump.
Lakeview also collected a fourth and sixth-place medal by the 400 relay team, third from the 1600 relay and fourth by the 3200 relay.
Barcel was the lone winner on the girls side when she crossed the line in the 200 in a time of 26.69. She was .11 faster than the second-place runner from Waverly. Barcel earned silver in the high jump she reached 4-10. Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly was two inches better. Barcel went over 4-6, 4-8 and 4-10 all on the first try.
Stock was the runner-up in the 100 in a time that had to be extended to the third decimal point. Wavery's Mary Schulyak crossed in 12.967 seconds while Stock finished in 12.969. She was third in the 200 in 27.01.
Cherish Moore took fourth in the 3200, Vickie Greenwall made a fifth-place throw in the shot put and Molly Frenzen took sixth in the 200 hurdles. The 1600 and 3200 relay teams won silver. The 400 relay was fourth.
Lakeview is back on the track on Thursday in Schuyler. Field events begin at 10 a.m.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.