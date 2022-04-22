Hand ball whistle wilts Lady Vikes

Lakeview girls soccer was called for a hand ball inside the box in overtime Thursday and lost 1-0 to Kearney Catholic when the ensuing penalty kick beat goal keeper Kiara Kula.

It was, at least from the Lady Vikes' perspective, an unjust way to end a game they felt like they had controlled. Other factors, including the call itself - made from 40 yards away, only added to the frustration.

"I was really proud of the girls. We outplayed them. We out-shot them by at least 15 shots on goal, but they had a heck of a goalie," coach Mike Zimmerman said. " ... On senior night, it was a tough way to lose a match."

The call was indeed a controversial one considering the referee's position and how many officials were available. Lakeview was assigned two referees instead of one head referee and two assistants.

One of the officials stayed alongside the west sideline while the other was on the opposite end but also further on to the field. It was that referee that made the call.

Zimmerman argued that while a hand might have been touched by the ball, it was on an arm next to the player's body, not extended out in an attempt to stop or block a shot.

Lakeview had the best chance of the game when junior Shayla Cavalli had space in the box but was denied by a diving stop.

The hand ball call and subsequent goal means Lakeview falls to 5-8 and likely denies the Lady Vikes a chance to come back from an 0-4 start for the second year in a row and put together a winning record. Lakeview ends the season with a game at Seward on Tuesday then will likely play South Sioux City in the subdistrict round. Waiting in the next round will almost certainly be Scotus.

"We out-shot them. We won the majority of the 50-50 balls. It was just one of those games where the better team didn't win," Zimmerman said. "I take my hat off to the Kearney Catholic goalie; she's really good."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.