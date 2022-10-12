Hannah Kitt, Grace Berkeland leave mark on Lakeview golf

Lakeview senior golfers Hannah Kitt and Grace Berkeland concluded their high school golf careers Tuesday in the final round of the NSAA Class B Girls Golf Championship at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Kitt finished the tournament tied for 28th with a final-round score of 102, shooting a two-day score of 193. Berkeland ended Tuesday carding a 109, posting a tournament score of 222, tying her for 54th.

Scottsbluff senior Anna Kelley won the individual title shooting a 3-under 141. After shooting a 75 on Monday, Kelley posted a second-round score of 66.

"It was a little rougher day because of the wind and the girls were a little bit more tired than they were before," Coach Sandy Harrison said. "Their scores were up a little bit, but they still played decent golf. I was glad and proud of what they did."

Harrison said she told Kitt and Berkeland not to try to beat the wind and play with it.

Kitt endured difficulties on the par-4 sixth hole. After sinking a bogey on the hole Monday, she shot a 12. She bounced back with three pars and six bogeys the rest of the way.

"She (Kitt) came back pretty well after that. It was a bad hole. She just got in a lot of trouble, all on the same hole," Harrison said. "She came back out of it. She shot a 57 on one side and 45 on the back, so she came back well."

Harrison said she was excited for Kitt to place in the top 30 in her first state appearance.

"Your first showing at state tournament, that's a little scary thing," she said. "I think if she would've qualified last year, she probably would've shot a lot better this year being more relaxed and ready to play."

Berkeland was the final individual qualifier at the district meet and got to compete at the state tournament in her last high school meet.

"That was really great for Grace (Berkeland) because I don't think anybody expected it. She really shot well towards the end of the year, especially at districts," Harrison said. "She played well out here. Pretty good scores for Grace. She had been struggling towards the end of the season, but she came right out of it."

Kitt played her best golf during her senior season, medaling at every event, including winning gold at the Seward Invite on Aug. 26.

"She just worked really hard," Harrison said. "She puts in a lot of time at summer tournaments. That's the difference maker."

Harrison said she hopes Kitt and Berkeland qualifying for state provides inspiration for her returning golfers.

"I think they'll be very happy that some of them got to go to state. Now they can believe that anybody can if you just work hard and get stuff together," she said. I think we have some girls coming up in the ranks that'll be more than able to qualify as individuals or as a team."

Although Lakeview just missed out on qualifying as a team to state, the Lady Vikes experienced its most success since 2018.

"I think they did really, really well," Harrison said. "We were above 50% in everything we played. It exceeded my expectations."