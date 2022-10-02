Hannah Kitt wins silver, Lakeview claims third at conference meet

Lakeview golf earned third place at Friday's Central Conference Tournament at Jackrabbit Golf Course in Grand Island.

The Lady Vikes placed third with a team score of 400. Hannah Kitt claimed the silver medal shooting an 87. Tatiana Henke won a 10th-place medal with a round of 103. Evie Hatcher and Ali Mueller also earned medals with 105. Grace Berkeland missed a medal by two strokes.

After what they called a disappointing tournament at Wednesday's Scotus Invite, Lakeview head coach Sandy Harrison said she was proud of her team bouncing back.

"It was a great comeback. I was very proud of them," Harrison said. "They pulled it out and they took care of business. I was really glad when I saw them tee off because they were on line so that was great."

Lakeview will return to the same course Tuesday for the Class B-3 District Tournament. The field, including Lakeview, will see seven Central Conference teams. The only team different is the inclusion of Hastings instead of Adams Central, who won the conference title on Friday.

Harrison said she hopes the confidence gained from Friday will carry over into Tuesday and help the Lady Vikes qualify as a team for the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

"I hope they got fired up enough. It's a nice course," Harrison said. "It's really thick and really heavy. I think they're ready. I've taken them there a couple times and they've all had plenty of times on that course."