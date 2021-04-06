Hard work pays off for Lakeview boys

The improvements might have looked incremental to those not part of the team, but the Lakeview boys proved they've been working for more after a 2-0 shutout win Monday night at Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.

Though the Vikings started the season 0-6 and had yet to score a goal, they kept their heads down, kept working and saw that work pay off, albeit with some extra heavy lifting.

The game was scoreless in the first 80 minutes. Lakeview found the back of the net in the first half of overtime then put another one in for insurance with less than a minute remaining in the second half OT.

"They really did a great job giving 100% through the every end and not letting up on offense or defense," coach Joe Madden said. "You could really see the excitement after both goals. Now that these guys have tasted victory, they are eager to play York next week at home."

Senior Kevin Dominguez and sophomore Miguel Cullum accounted for the Lakeview goals. The Vikings generated chances all night around the penalty area but failed to put most shots on frame. As the game reached overtime, Dominguez began to force more pressure on the back line by playing with the last defender. That eventually turned into a goal with Oscar Campos found him between defenders and sent a low liner past the keeper.