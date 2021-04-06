Hard work pays off for Lakeview boys

The improvements might have looked incremental to those not part of the team, but the Lakeview boys proved they've been working for more after a 2-0 shutout win Monday night at Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic.
Though the Vikings started the season 0-6 and had yet to score a goal, they kept their heads down, kept working and saw that work pay off, albeit with some extra heavy lifting.
The game was scoreless in the first 80 minutes. Lakeview found the back of the net in the first half of overtime then put another one in for insurance with less than a minute remaining in the second half OT.
"They really did a great job giving 100% through the every end and not letting up on offense or defense," coach Joe Madden said. "You could really see the excitement after both goals. Now that these guys have tasted victory, they are eager to play York next week at home."
Senior Kevin Dominguez and sophomore Miguel Cullum accounted for the Lakeview goals. The Vikings generated chances all night around the penalty area but failed to put most shots on frame. As the game reached overtime, Dominguez began to force more pressure on the back line by playing with the last defender. That eventually turned into a goal with Oscar Campos found him between defenders and sent a low liner past the keeper.
Cullum sprang free from the defense on a through ball and sprinted past the defense for a breakaway shot that also went low and across the line into the side netting. Angel Rodriguez set Cullum up with the pass.
Though Lakeview would have liked to capitalize more, Madden was pleased with how much possession was generated in the midfield. Though the Vikings had steadily been improving in that area, it had yet to bear any fruit.
Thinking of it as a game of keep away in the neutral zone helped put the team in the proper mindset.
"We wanted to resist the temptation to immediately go straight for goal when outnumbered, get too stretched out and get spent," Madden said. "Mason Klug had some good saves throughout the game when they broke through our defense, Kevin did a nice job when we switched him to forward and it was good to see Miguel keep going for goal and sealing the deal."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.