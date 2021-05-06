Hazlett, Kapels second in Omaha

Senior Becca Hazlett and junior Logan Kapels teamed up for the top result of the day and Columbus High tennis earned a eighth-place team finish out of 14 schools on Tuesday at the Spartan Invite in Lincoln.

Hazlett and Kapels went 3-1 and improved to 24-2 overall for the season as a team. The duo was coming off a perfect 5-0 showing at the Discoverer Invite on Saturday and a tournament championship. That was the case for another pair of Discoverers and a singles player as well.

Seniors Miranda Swanson and Addi Duranski went 2-2 and were seventh in Lincoln, junior Abby Loeffelholz went 2-1 and took ninth and sophomore Sarah Lasso went 0-3 and was 12th.

Hazlett and Kapels won 8-2 over a team from Lincoln Northeast, 8-4 over a pairing from Kearney and 8-5 against a duo from Omaha Marian. Their only loss was to Olivia Brehm and Kyana Le of Lincoln East 8-4 in the championship match.

Duranski and Swanson led off with an 8-1 win against Papillion-La Vista South, lost to Millard West 9-7 and Lincoln North Star 8-5 then finished the day with an 8-4 win over Omaha Central.

Loeffelholz dropped her opening match 8-0 to a player from Norris then recovered for wins of 8-2 and 8-4 over opponents from Omaha Central and Grand Island.