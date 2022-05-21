He did it again! Zelasney wins four more golds at state track

OMAHA - Unpredictable weather is perhaps the most predictable part of state track. Isaiah Zelasney might soon join that conversation as one of the most consistent parts of the Nebraska springtime.

The Osceola junior won four gold medals at state track for the second year in a row and did it in the same four events as last season - the 100 and 200-meter dash, 400 and as the anchor leg of the 1600 relay.

This time it wasn't enough to deliver the Bulldogs a team state championship, although they scored more points than a year ago. Osceola was second in the boys Class D standings behind North Platte St. Pat's which had 10 total medals and two gold. That gave the Irish a 53.5-49 margin over the Bulldogs with their four gold and eight total medals.

Zelasney's four golds were part of 23 total medals won by Telegram area athletes on Saturday in Class C and D.

Osceola led the way with 12 medals between the boys and girls. Other than the four from Zelasney, Xavier Blackburn, the second leg of the mile relay, was fifth in the boys 300 hurdles and seventh in the 100 and Alexx Winkelman, the leadoff to the gold-medal relay, was seventh in the 400 and eighth in the 800.

The Bulldog girls earned themselves a top-10 finish in fourth with 32.5 points and a gold medal for the girls 400 relay that included Janna Roberts, Savanna Boden, Rori Wieseman and Fayth Winkelman. Winkelman was the 200 runner-up and 400 bronze medalist.

The Humphrey Saint Francis boys earned a top 10 team finish in 10th thanks mostly to senior Tanner Pfeifer. Pfeifer collected a sixth-place medal in the high jump on Friday, was the runner-up in the 800, third in the 400 and the anchor leg of 3200 relay on Thursday that was seventh.

The Flyer girls were 25th in the Class D standings thanks to a third straight gold in the 3200 relay on Friday then eighth place for junior Hannah Baumgart in the 1600 on Saturday.

HLHF picked up two medals on Saturday when girls senior Addison Schneider won bronze in the shot put and boys junior Randal Gronenthal was the silver medalist in the 400. The boys 400 relay earned an eighth place medal.

High Plains senior Trevor Carlstrom gave the Storm its only medal when he was eighth in the long jump.

Cross County senior Josi Noble won the Cougars their only two medals when she was sixth in the 400 and eighth in the triple jump.

Twin River qualified just three total events to sate but won a medal in all three. Junior Spencer Ramaekers was seventh in the long jump and senior Jackson Strain was seventh in the two mile on Friday and fifth in the mile on Saturday.

Be sure to check online and in Tuesday's edition for more on state track.

