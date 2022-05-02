Help needed for upcoming state golf

Elks Country Club will welcome some of the best golfers in the state to the area again this spring when the course hosts the Boys Class C state tournament May 24 and 25.

In order to continue Columbus' reputation as the most well-run and well-organized state golf tournament in the state, tournament organizers are seeking help from the local community.

Assignments in need include escort, spotters, scoring monitors, hospitality and runners and the scorer's table.

Work normally begins each day at 8:30 a.m. and wraps up around 5 p.m.

This spring will mark the 13th straight year in which Columbus has hosted a championship golf event. The NSAA began bringing one of the four girls state tournaments to Columbus in 2010 when Quail Run hosted the girls Class C event. Boys teams began coming to Columbus for state golf in 2018.

Quail Run had hosted each event up until the 2019 flood damaged all or portions of the 11 holes south of the levee. Elks has filled in since.

It takes 50 to 60 volunteers to make the tournament work. Tournament co-organizers Al Niedbalski, Deb Loseke, Russ Kuhn and Platte County Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil, were in Lincoln last year presenting to the NSAA for a renewal of the boys tournament. Columbus is in the midst of the first year of a three-year term.

Volunteers are fed and given a T-shirt for the event. Those interested can contact Niedbalski at 402-910-6751, Kuhn at 402-276-5020 or McNeil at 402-276-3606. Times to come out and assist are flexible.

