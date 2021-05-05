He's got the touch: Fehringer scores four in Scotus playoff win

"Obviously, you had Frank up top. But Trenton Cielocha in the back swept everything away," Miller said. "Everybody on the defensive side of the ball played well."

Scotus also defeated Schuyler 3-2 in Schuyler on April 22. Bailey scored the first goal in that one, the Warriors tied it up, but Scotus scored twice more before Schuyler injected some late drama with a goal in the final minutes.

The Warriors were shut out for the fifth time on Tuesday and suffered their worst loss since No. 2 Lexington gave Schuyler a 7-0 defeat in the Central Conference Tournament.

"Our goal is to not have to get back on a bus for a trip unless we're going to Omaha," Miller said. "We had momentum carry over from last night, came out and executed and took it to them right away."

Although a handful of subdistricts still had to be decided on Wednesday, every indication is that the win will push SCC into the top eight of the wildcard standings and allow the Shamrocks to host the district final at home on Saturday.

Exact location and opponent will be released on Thursday.

Scotus lost to Roncalli 2-1 in the 2019 district final, went down in the first round of the subdistrict in 2018 and lost at Lutheran High Northeast/Nortfolk Catholic in the 2017 district final.