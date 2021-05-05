He's got the touch: Fehringer scores four in Scotus playoff win

Frank Fehringer isn't new to putting the ball in the net. When coach P.J. Miller changed up the formation a few games into the season and put Fehringer at the top, the freshman rewarded his coach's decision with four goals.
More than a month later, Fehringer sent four past the keeper again, this time in the playoffs for a 5-0 win over Schuyler and a subdistrict championship. Fehringer had the first four of the match before Issak Liebig added another late as Scotus advanced to within one win of state - what would be the first state tournament for the program since the three-peat of 2014-2016.
Scotus has three other championships in its history and a enough superstars in its past to make almost any other program envious. But four goals by a freshman in the postseason, that's special anywhere.
"It means a lot. I just finished when I was supposed to finish," Fehringer said humbly. "That's about it."
Fehringer gave Scotus a shot in the arm 10 minutes into the match with his first, doubled the lead in the 29th minute and essentially ended it on a third goal less than two minutes before halftime. Schuyler set the tone for the first 15 minutes of the second half but produced nothing.
A scramble on a corner with 17 minutes left in the match found its way to Fehringer's foot at the far post for a 4-0 advantage. Liebig dribbled past one defender and through two others on his way to, even as Fehringer admitted, perhaps the most sensational goal of the day. But one pretty goal still cant quite compare to four.
"He's got a nose for goal," coach P.J. Miller said. "...You're kind of born with it. You can teach it, but some people are born with a nose for the goal, and he's got it."
Since his first varsity start as a forward, Fehringer has emerged as the Shamrock's top scoring threat in a 12-match stretch that includes 12 other goals and two assists. Scotus was shut out in two losses in Omaha. Fehringer also failed to score last week in a win over Elkhorn North. But in every other match past Omaha Concordia, Fehringer has a goal or an assist. He didn't put any in the net against Blair but had two assists.
His emergence has also led to an improved scoring touch for two other forwards. Chance Bailey scored two in the opening match victory over Lakeview, two more again in the 8-1 blowout of Concordia but has eight of his 12 goals in the last six matches. Matt Dolezal has all six of his goals in the last two weeks.
Granted, those two players have improved, but it never hurts to have the opponents' focus looking elsewhere.
"We were really working together, and it's good to see that," Fehringer said. "We've been shooting for that all season. It's good to be meeting our expectations in the playoffs."
Scotus has won seven in a row and raised its record to 11-6. SCC smashed Seward 10-0 on Monday in the first 10-goal game in 28 matches. Regardless, Miller felt Tuesday was perhaps the best performance of the year.
"Obviously, you had Frank up top. But Trenton Cielocha in the back swept everything away," Miller said. "Everybody on the defensive side of the ball played well."
Scotus also defeated Schuyler 3-2 in Schuyler on April 22. Bailey scored the first goal in that one, the Warriors tied it up, but Scotus scored twice more before Schuyler injected some late drama with a goal in the final minutes.
The Warriors were shut out for the fifth time on Tuesday and suffered their worst loss since No. 2 Lexington gave Schuyler a 7-0 defeat in the Central Conference Tournament.
"Our goal is to not have to get back on a bus for a trip unless we're going to Omaha," Miller said. "We had momentum carry over from last night, came out and executed and took it to them right away."
Although a handful of subdistricts still had to be decided on Wednesday, every indication is that the win will push SCC into the top eight of the wildcard standings and allow the Shamrocks to host the district final at home on Saturday.
Exact location and opponent will be released on Thursday.
Scotus lost to Roncalli 2-1 in the 2019 district final, went down in the first round of the subdistrict in 2018 and lost at Lutheran High Northeast/Nortfolk Catholic in the 2017 district final.
"We go into every game with the mentality that we have to win and it might be our last," Fehringer said. "We just did what we came here to do."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.