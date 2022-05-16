High Plains, St. Edward qualify combined seven to state track

Area schools High Plains and St. Edward will be represented in a total of eight events on Friday and Saturday in Omaha at the state track meet.

Both competed Thursday at the Class D-2 district meet in Osceola and came away with mixed results. The High Plains boys earned three spots at state with two district champs and two additional qualifiers. The High Plains and Saint Edward girls will both compete in two events.

High Plains and St. Edward earned a total of 22 district medals but only the top two qualify to state. Additional qualifiers are reserved, in most events, for the next six best or based on a qualifying standard. The only non-automatic qualifier among the Storm and the Beavers was the High Plains 400 boys relay that was third in Osceola but 10th fastest among all Class D district meet times.

Lane Urkoski in the discus, Trevor Carlstrom in the long jump and the 400 relay of Carlstrom, Javier Marino, Gavin Morris and Gage Friesen will compete at Morrison Stadium. Girls teammates include Emily Ackerson in the discus and Kenzie Wruble in the triple jump.

The St. Ed boys qualified Cole Mowrey in the 800 and Isaac Roberts in the shot put. The St. Edward girls were shut out of district medals and state qualification.

Winners among the two schools were Urkoski throwing a personal best 131 feet, 9 inches for a win by more than 10 feet, Carlstrom landing a PR jump of 20-9 for a win by 3/4 of an inch, Mowrey running 2:05.24 for a win by more than a second and Ackerson making a personal-best toss of 100-11 for a win of more than three feet.

Roberts mark of 41-9.50 in the shot put was his PR and two inches back of the winner. Wruble landed at 32-3 and was a little more than 3 feet behind the champ.

The High Plains 400 boys relay ran 45.62 and was .02 behind Nebraska Lutheran in second. That was the team's best mark of the year and a little more than a second behind the best run of the district round by any team in Class D.

The Osceola boys won the district title with 127 points - three better than McCool Junction. High Plains finished fifth with 42 and Saint Edward seventh with 32. Fullerton edged the Osceola girls 115-107 for the team title. High Plains was seventh at 25.5.

Ackerson leads off Friday at Buke Stadium in the state discus at 9:30 a.m.

