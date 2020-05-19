High school baseball players enter new realm after NCAA decision to give back year

While graduating seniors will face a changed college landscape next year, the residual effects of COVID-19 have also affected high school juniors who were counting on a big season of recruiting.

Lincoln East’s Charlie Mosser had been in contact with coaches before the season, and said those coaches were going to evaluate his play in the spring and summer before offering a scholarship.

Now, that opportunity is gone.

“Because I’m a junior, this was going to be the biggest year for me recruiting-wise,” he said. “Most of the DI schools are starting to get hot on juniors and with the spring season being canceled, it’s a downfall for recruiting because that’s the juniors’ time to shine.”

Fellow East junior Sam Wragge is going through a similar experience, because he was counting on a breakout year to show his skills as a pitcher. He’s still been able to talk to some coaches over text and through calls, but his arm hasn’t been able to speak for itself.

Baseball will have some changes at both the high school and college level next season because of the suspended season, which could bring additional pressure upon players and coaches alike.