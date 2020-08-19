HLHF Football: Bulldogs return to D-1 intent on winning

Some of the key players include Jacob and Jason Sjuts, Ashton Sims, Zach Pfeifer and Dohman.

"We debated on that when we talked about moving up to eight man," Mimick said. "We don’t have a lot of numbers. We have good quality. That’s something when we get into those games, we have to develop some depth so we can compete with some of the larger schools and schools that have more kids out."

Mimick said many of the Bulldogs opponents will have 25 or more available to play.

The players don't seem to be too worried about the lack of substitutes and feel they possess the ability to compete with the bigger teams.

"We can throw the ball pretty well and our special teams will be very good this year too," Dohmen said. "We need to get more fluid on our plays and know exactly what we’re doing and make sure everybody knows what they’re doing when they get on the field."