HLHF Football: Bulldogs return to D-1 intent on winning

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family senior Dylan Dohmen has never been to the playoffs despite only losing three games in the last two seasons.
For the past couple years, the Bulldogs opted to play in six-man football but were ineligible for postseason play.
HLHF returns to eight man this fall and is once again playoff eligible.
"It’s really exciting. We’re all pumped up," junior Jason Sjuts said. "We had the option to stay in six or come up to eight man and be eligible. We all wanted to come up and be eligible, make the playoffs and win some games. It all starts right now, and we’re just going to keep working hard to get there."
Making the playoffs won't be an easy task. The Bulldogs return plenty of talent but possess smaller numbers than many opponents on their schedule.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has 18 out for the team. Head coach Bill Mimick almost considered staying down in six man.
But 12 of the 18 players are upperclassmen, and the coaching staff trusts the team is talented enough to compete despite the low numbers.
Some of the key players include Jacob and Jason Sjuts, Ashton Sims, Zach Pfeifer and Dohman.
"We debated on that when we talked about moving up to eight man," Mimick said. "We don’t have a lot of numbers. We have good quality. That’s something when we get into those games, we have to develop some depth so we can compete with some of the larger schools and schools that have more kids out."
Mimick said many of the Bulldogs opponents will have 25 or more available to play.
The players don't seem to be too worried about the lack of substitutes and feel they possess the ability to compete with the bigger teams.
"We can throw the ball pretty well and our special teams will be very good this year too," Dohmen said. "We need to get more fluid on our plays and know exactly what we’re doing and make sure everybody knows what they’re doing when they get on the field."
Dohman, like the other three seniors, don't want their only shot at the postseason to go to waste. He said it's already hit him how this is going to be his last time playing football.
"It feels like it’s my last go around. It’s sad that it’s my last one. I’m going to miss it a lot," he said.
On top of making the playoffs, HLHF has set the goal of winning its district. That will be no easy task as D-1 No. 3 (HuskerlandPreps Ranking) Cross County is part of the district.
Assistant coach Greg Sjuts says that winning a district championship would be a good sign of the Bulldogs' competitiveness.
"We’d like to see if we can compete for a district championship, and if we do that, then I think we’ll probably be good enough," he said. "If we’re able to play that well and compete for that championship. Then we’ll probably get the opportunity in the playoffs."
And Cross County isn't the only strong opponent on the schedule. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family opens the season against No. 10 Neligh-Oakdale.
"We’ll have our work cut out for us," Mimick said. "You want to open with someone that is pretty darn good one way or the other; that way you know where you’re at."
Another hurdle for HLHF is the transition to eight-man football, which has a slightly different rule set than six man. The seniors played in Class D-1 as freshmen, but the rest of the team is getting their first taste.
"We’ve been playing six man for two years, so it’s a transition," Greg Sjuts said. "But the kids will work hard. They put a lot of time in the weight room, which is what they need to do over the summer to get ready for the fall. They’re smart kids. They’re good kids.
"They all work hard for us. We’ll just do the very best we can and let wins and losses take care of themselves. We’re just happy the kids get the opportunity to be here."
The Bulldogs set high goals, but Sjuts and Mimick are also making sure to appreciate their time leading the group. The COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the spring sports season and many summer activities has added new appreciation.
"After losing last spring and basketball getting cut back a little bit, being out here with the kids again and seeing them have the opportunity to participate is what this is all about," Sjuts said. "We’re looking forward to a season. It’s nice to be back out here with our kids."
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will start the season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at home against No. 10 Neligh-Oakdale.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
